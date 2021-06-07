Man indecently exposed himself at town's cemetery

Published: 12:31 PM June 7, 2021

Police are appealing for witnesses after a man indecently exposed himself at Lowestoft Cemetery. - Credit: Google Maps

A man who exposed himself while sat on a bench in a town's cemetery has been reported to the police.

The incident took place at Lowestoft Cemetery, on Normanston Drive, on Monday May 24, at about 9.30am.

A woman saw the male indecently expose himself while sat on a bench in the cemetery.

The suspect is described as a white male, aged in his mid-30s, with fair short hair, wearing a light-coloured summer jacket, dark t-shirt, with sunglasses on head and had carrier bag with him.

Anyone with information should contact Suffolk police, quoting crime number 37/27370/21 via their website, http://www.suffolk.police.uk/contact-us/existing-report-updatePhone .

Call 101 or you can contact the independent charity Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111, or via their online form: www.crimestoppers-uk.org.