Criminal investigation into defacing of Banksy painting launched

Published: 2:25 PM August 16, 2021

Paint has been daubed across the cocktail rat Banksy artwork in Lowestoft. - Credit: Richard Girling/Emma-lei Longhurst

A criminal investigation is under way after a verified Banksy painting was defaced in Lowestoft over the weekend.

It took place at some point between 5.35pm on Saturday August 14 and Sunday August 15 just after midnight where a street mural painted by ‘Banksy’ was painted over with white paint.

Police are keen to speak to anyone who visited the artwork after 5.30pm on the Saturday in their efforts to establish a more accurate time of when the offence took place.

The famous street artist confirmed he was behind the paintings - which have popped up across Norfolk and Suffolk - on Friday August 13.

Since then, efforts have been made by local council's to protect the artwork.

Anyone who knows who was responsible or saw any suspicious activity in the Links Hill car park during the times stated should please call Lowestoft police, quoting crime reference 37/44810/21.

You can visit the website, www.suffolk.police.uk/contact-us/existing-report-or email, Matthew.Fox@suffolk.police.uk

Alternatively, contact the independent charity Crimestoppers 100pc anonymously on 0800 555 111, or via their online form: www.crimestoppers-uk.org.