Search

Advanced search

‘People are taking all the produce’: Egg stand holder installs cameras to battle thieves

PUBLISHED: 16:55 17 December 2018

This is an image of one motorist who took the produce and didn't pay the correct amount. Picture: Contributed by Ben Cheyne

This is an image of one motorist who took the produce and didn't pay the correct amount. Picture: Contributed by Ben Cheyne

Archant

A man has taken matters into his own hands after motorists continue to take from his roadside stand without paying.

Ben Cheyne, of Bungay has now installed hi-tech security cameras to catch �frauds and thieves�. Picture: Contributed by Ben CheyneBen Cheyne, of Bungay has now installed hi-tech security cameras to catch �frauds and thieves�. Picture: Contributed by Ben Cheyne

Ben Cheyne, of Bungay has now installed hi-tech security cameras after “frauds and thieves” continue to take his produce.

His stand near chicken roundabout, in Ditchingham, Bungay is frequented by passers-by, but most are not paying the correct amount and some are paying nothing at all the honesty box.

Now the 32-year-old and his wife Cion have reached their wits’ end after one motorist took 18 eggs and drove off.

Mr Cheyne said: “One of the thieves was distinctly putting one and two pences in.

Mr Cheyne said: “It’s the worst part of our day, no matter what we earn in a day our highlight is checking the honesty box.” Pictre: Contributed by Ben CheyneMr Cheyne said: “It’s the worst part of our day, no matter what we earn in a day our highlight is checking the honesty box.” Pictre: Contributed by Ben Cheyne

“People are taking all the produce and only paying what they want,” he said.

“It’s the worst part of our day - no matter what we earn in a day our lowlight is checking the honesty box,” he said.

After installing the £200 camera, Mr Cheyne has been keeping track of the dishonest people who have taken his produce.

During the winter, the professional gardener sells eggs as well as kindling from his stand.

Ben Cheyne, of Bungay and his wife Cion have now installed hi-tech security cameras after “frauds and thieves” continue to take his produce. Picture: Contributed by Ben CheyneBen Cheyne, of Bungay and his wife Cion have now installed hi-tech security cameras after “frauds and thieves” continue to take his produce. Picture: Contributed by Ben Cheyne

As summer comes around, he pulls together a range of seasonal fruit and vegetables.

He now has a close eye on each person who approaches his stand and has a live stream to catch potential thieves.

“My camera now tells me when some one is in the drive so I can watch them put money in.

“If they don’t, I then take down number plates and taking screen shots of their cars, I’m making a list of all the number plates.

“When I’m back from work and they come to stand I instantly get a notification on my phone.

“I will run out [if they are dishonest] and find out why they feel it’s fair to steal from us and get them to pay what they owe us,” he said.

Although he has been let down by some motorists, his faith isn’t wavering in the community.

Mr Cheyne hopes by getting a security camera message will be sent to those who flout the system.

“I still feel there is trust in the community it’s like most things it’s only the odd few who spoil it for everyone else.

“I won’t be destroyed by frauds and thieves, I will stand up against them.

“I will win it’s just sad I need a camera to catch them out,” he added.

Most Read

Former landlord’s horror at massive bill after leaving pub for health reasons

The Woodman on North Walsham road, Norwich. landlord Darren Reilly. Photo by Simon Finlay

Driver attacked following crash at busy roundabout

The incident happened on Sunday (December 16) at the roundabout on the A47-A1101 Elm High Road in Wisbech. Picture: Google Streetview

Pitch and putt course to close after costing taxpayers £50,000 per year

Dip Farm Pitch and Putt, Lowestoft, will be shut down later this month. Photo: Sentinel Leisure Trust.

Emergency services attend town centre after collision involving car and man

Police and ambulance were called to Dereham following an incident of a pedestrian being hit by car. Picture: Dan Bennett

‘You’re a really kind man’ - mystery stranger thanked by Norwich nurses after paying for group’s Christmas meal

The Vine pub in Norwich, where the kind stranger paid for the nurses' Christmas meal. Pic: Sonya Duncan.

Most Read

25 things to do in Hampshire this Christmas

Enjoy an illuminated Christmas at Beaulieu

Some of the best things to see and do in Emsworth

Even when the tide is out, Emsworth Harbour is a draw (Photo by Emma Caulton)

7 of the best afternoon teas in Hampshire

encrier/Getty Images/iStockphoto

Some of the best Christmas markets in Hampshire for 2018

Winchester Christmas Market by Herry Lawford (creativecommons.org/licenses/by/2.0) via flic.kr/p/NsQD7P

Alistair Appleton on escaping to the country and being a proper Hampshire Hog

$alttext

Latest from the Eastern Daily Press

Sadness as coach firm announces closure after 80 years in business

Spratts Coaches, Wreningham, announced they plan to close after 80 years trading. Photo: Spratts Coaches

Pitch and putt course to close after costing taxpayers £50,000 per year

Dip Farm Pitch and Putt, Lowestoft, will be shut down later this month. Photo: Sentinel Leisure Trust.

Seven cheap and free things to do over Christmas in Norfolk - from a disco and chips night to panto

Father Christmas is coming to Creake Abbey Christmas Farmers' Market Credit: Jake Sugden

Driver attacked following crash at busy roundabout

The incident happened on Sunday (December 16) at the roundabout on the A47-A1101 Elm High Road in Wisbech. Picture: Google Streetview

Fraudster jailed for six years after stealing more than £40,000 from victims he met on social media

Mark Grace, from Lowestoft, has been jailed for six years. Photo: Norfolk Constabulary.
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists