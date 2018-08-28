‘People are taking all the produce’: Egg stand holder installs cameras to battle thieves

This is an image of one motorist who took the produce and didn't pay the correct amount. Picture: Contributed by Ben Cheyne Archant

A man has taken matters into his own hands after motorists continue to take from his roadside stand without paying.

Ben Cheyne, of Bungay has now installed hi-tech security cameras after “frauds and thieves” continue to take his produce.

His stand near chicken roundabout, in Ditchingham, Bungay is frequented by passers-by, but most are not paying the correct amount and some are paying nothing at all the honesty box.

Now the 32-year-old and his wife Cion have reached their wits’ end after one motorist took 18 eggs and drove off.

Mr Cheyne said: “One of the thieves was distinctly putting one and two pences in.

“People are taking all the produce and only paying what they want,” he said.

“It’s the worst part of our day - no matter what we earn in a day our lowlight is checking the honesty box,” he said.

After installing the £200 camera, Mr Cheyne has been keeping track of the dishonest people who have taken his produce.

During the winter, the professional gardener sells eggs as well as kindling from his stand.

As summer comes around, he pulls together a range of seasonal fruit and vegetables.

He now has a close eye on each person who approaches his stand and has a live stream to catch potential thieves.

“My camera now tells me when some one is in the drive so I can watch them put money in.

“If they don’t, I then take down number plates and taking screen shots of their cars, I’m making a list of all the number plates.

“When I’m back from work and they come to stand I instantly get a notification on my phone.

“I will run out [if they are dishonest] and find out why they feel it’s fair to steal from us and get them to pay what they owe us,” he said.

Although he has been let down by some motorists, his faith isn’t wavering in the community.

Mr Cheyne hopes by getting a security camera message will be sent to those who flout the system.

“I still feel there is trust in the community it’s like most things it’s only the odd few who spoil it for everyone else.

“I won’t be destroyed by frauds and thieves, I will stand up against them.

“I will win it’s just sad I need a camera to catch them out,” he added.