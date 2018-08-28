Search

Man saved by dog after being confronted at knife-point

PUBLISHED: 07:08 11 November 2018 | UPDATED: 07:25 11 November 2018

The incident happened in Tennyson Road, Lowestoft Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

Archant

A man’s dog came to his rescue after an attempted knife-point robbery in north Suffolk.

The incident happened on Tennyson Road in Lowestoft around 7.20pm last night when a man was walking his alsatian dog in the town.

After letting the dog off the lead, the pet owner was then confronted by a man, who was armed with a kitchen knife and demanded his wallet.

The loyal pet then returned to his owner, and upon seeing the dog, the offender fled the scene on foot.

No arrests have been made and a spokesman for Suffolk police said investigations are ongoing.

