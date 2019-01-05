Search

Advanced search

‘Desperate’ disqualified driver ‘incredibly silly’ to use vehicles for income

05 January, 2019 - 12:01
Rhys McCarthy appeared in custody at Suffolk Magistrates' Court in Ipswich Picture: ARCHANT

Rhys McCarthy appeared in custody at Suffolk Magistrates' Court in Ipswich Picture: ARCHANT

A banned motorist was caught driving a parcel delivery van and a sports car within weeks of being disqualified.

Rhys McCarthy, 21, was due to face Norwich magistrates next Tuesday charged with driving a Mercedes Sprinter van in the city’s Riverside Road on December 15, after being banned for six months in November for ‘totting up’ points.

But he was promptly brought before Ipswich magistrates in custody on Friday after being caught behind the wheel of an uninsured sports car on the A12 at Martlesham the previous evening.

McCarthy, formerly of Stowmarket but now of no fixed address, was on bail for the previous charge and subject to a community order when stopped in an Audi TT at about 9.20pm, revealed prosecutor Colette Harper.

Jeremy Kendall, mitigating, said McCarthy had been a man of good character until leaving home in October 2017.

“Since then, he has been sofa-surfing, with no stable accommodation apart from a brief period in a Diss hostel,” he added.

“He rapidly went from a responsible, working young man to using vehicles as a means of refuge and a safe place to store his belongings.

“He turned an interest in vehicles into a way of making money by buying and selling them. He bought the Audi for £400 with an agreement to sell it for £800.

“In trying to get a job, he showed a rare degree of naivety by choosing to drive a delivery van, thinking the disqualification only applied to a certain classification of vehicle.

“He has been incredibly silly, but this young man would benefit from someone pointing him in the right direction.

“His actions seem foolhardy, but on the other hand, he was someone trying to get his life back on track.”

McCarthy was sentenced to a year in jail, suspended for 12 weeks, and disqualified from driving for a further 18 months.

Magistrates revoked his previous community order, which included 100 hours of unpaid work they deemed unserviceable for someone without fixed accommodation, replacing it with a requirement to attend 20 hours of rehabilitation activity requirement.

Before leaving court, he told magistrates: “I found myself in a desperate situation.”

Topic Tags:

Most Read

Man in his 30s killed in New Year’s Eve crash on A140

A crash on New Year's Eve shut the A140 near Long Stratton. Pic: Simon Parkin.

‘The most distressing part is how it hardens you’ - Community’s anger after scaffolder dies in crash at accident blackspot

The junction of the A140 and Church Lane, near to where a fatal crash occurred on New Years Eve. Picture: Conor Matchett

Missing mum Ellie Yarrow-Sanders tells why she has gone on the run with son Olly

Ellie YarrowSanders with her three-year-old son Olly Sheridan, who have gone missing. Photo: Patrick Sheridan/PA Wire

Man found dead at community centre car park

A body of a man was found at Hellesdon Community Centre car park. Picture: Submitted

‘Sadly not my decision’ - Theatre Royal panto favourite will not return in 2019

Norwich Theatre Royal's 2018 pantomime - Aladdin. Ben Langley as Wishee Washee, Richard Gauntlett as Widow Twankey and Steven Roberts as Aladdin. Picture: Simon Finlay Photography

Most Read

Could City be about to change their January transfer window plans?

#includeImage($article, 225)

Exclusive: ‘For me in my head, I’m here’ – Klose on Norwich City contract talks and January opportunities

#includeImage($article, 225)

MATCHDAY LIVE: Brentford v Norwich City – Canaries bid for buzzing start to 2019

#includeImage($article, 225)

City striker set to remain at Exeter for rest of the season

#includeImage($article, 225)

‘My feeling is we were more or less not allowed to win’ - Farke rues ref justice after City’s 1-1 Brentford comeback

#includeImage($article, 225)

Latest from the Eastern Daily Press

‘Stung twice’ in four days - single mother of three paid £260 to parking company

Rachel Bailey-Everest was fined when she left her three children in the car parked in a parent/child bay while she popped into a shop as the youngest was not well and had fallen asleep. With her are two of her three children, Amalia, seven, and Ben, three. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Bid to protect lime tree leaves sour taste for neighbour

Jacqueline Barnes, with the lime tree she feels should be pollarded or cut down. Picture: Archant

Daniel Farke moves to reassure fans Jordan Rhodes and Timm Klose are staying

Jordan Rhodes will not return to play for Sheffield Wednesday's new boss Steve Bruce this month Picture: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ltd

Impress me. Farke’s message to two of City’s support cast

Felix Passlack has had a bit part role since his loan move from Borussia Dortmund Picture: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ltd

‘We thought we were safe here’ - Staff relive terrifying moment a masked gunman stormed their restaurant

Royal Garden restaurant on Besthorpe Road, Attleborough. Picture: Bethany Wales
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists