News Norwich City FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
Eastern Daily Press > News > Crime

Man accused of wounding with intent after Norwich attack

Author Picture Icon

Peter Walsh

Published: 3:02 PM January 5, 2022
Norwich Crown Court.

A man accused of wounding of intent is due to have a fitness to plead hearing at Norwich Crown Court in February. - Credit: Archant

A man accused of wounding with intent following a Norwich attack is due to have a fitness to plead hearing next month.

Abdus Miah, 43, of Brightwell Close, Ipswich, has been charged with wounding with intent following an incident in Aylsham Road, Norwich on September 25, 2020.

The matter was listed for mention at Norwich Crown Court on Wednesday (January 5).

A fitness to plead hearing has been listed for February 25 by Judge Katharine Moore.

Norwich News

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

Police officers

Man found dead in the sea at Corton named

Robbie Nichols

Author Picture Icon
Tributes have been paid to Jacqueline Maw - known as Jacki, from Sheringham,

Tributes to mum who died in Boxing Day crash

Stuart Anderson

Author Picture Icon
Aftermath of the fatal accident that saw a car plough into a house near South Walsham.

Neighbours' shock after man dies in crash that left car in living room

Simon Parkin

Author Picture Icon
Victoria and Gavin Hunt, who run The Fox at Lyng, enjoyed a better Christmas in 2021

How is pub coping a year after getting no customers?

Thomas Chapman

Author Picture Icon