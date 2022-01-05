A man accused of wounding of intent is due to have a fitness to plead hearing at Norwich Crown Court in February. - Credit: Archant

A man accused of wounding with intent following a Norwich attack is due to have a fitness to plead hearing next month.

Abdus Miah, 43, of Brightwell Close, Ipswich, has been charged with wounding with intent following an incident in Aylsham Road, Norwich on September 25, 2020.

The matter was listed for mention at Norwich Crown Court on Wednesday (January 5).

A fitness to plead hearing has been listed for February 25 by Judge Katharine Moore.