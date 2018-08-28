Driver was too drunk to stand after driving wrong way on A14, court hears

A motorist who drove at an estimated 80mph the wrong way along the A14 with two flat tyres was so drunk he couldn’t even stand up, a court heard.

Remigijus Katinas, 46, of Mingay Road, Thetford, was said to have “not only put his own life at risk but the lives of others” when a professional driver spotted him driving at an estimated 80mph in the wrong direction.

The motorist had to brake harshly and move over to the side of the road to prevent a collision when he realised the car was on the wrong side of the road.

Police had to use tactical contact and nudge the Volvo S40, which was being driven by Katinas at around 12.22am on Boxing Day, to make it stop as it headed west on the eastbound carriageway near Haughley.

When officers opened the driver side door Katinas, who was behind the wheel, could not support himself.

After Katinas was arrested, officers saw that his car had two tyres that were deflated and torn, as well as damage to the side of car running all the way along the side.

He was then taken back to a police station, where he refused to give a sample to be tested for alcohol.

Officers described him as being very unstable on his feet at this point and his breath smelled strongly of alcohol.

Katinas has now pleaded guilty at Suffolk Magistrates’ Court in Ipswich to dangerous driving and failing to provide a specimen.

The magistrates adjourned the case for sentencing at crown court, where a judge will have more powers for a harsher sentence.

Prosecutor Wayne Ablett said: “Katinas not only put his own life at risk but the lives of others. Fortunately there was very little traffic on the roads and so a collision was avoided.”

Katinas has been bailed on the condition that he resides at his home address before a hearing at crown court, which has not yet been set.

He has also been temporarily disqualified from driving until his hearing. A driving disqualification is compulsory for his charges when he is sentenced.

Katinas spoke through a interpreter at court, with magistrates hearing he is in full-time employment.