Emergency crews called to incident in Halesworth

PUBLISHED: 14:18 06 January 2019 | UPDATED: 15:09 06 January 2019

The incident happened near to Mt Mary's Church

The incident happened near to Mt Mary's Church

Archant

Emergency services have been called to an incident in the centre of Halesworth.

Six fire crews are in attendance at Church Farm Lane. Two ambulance crews and police are also at the scene.

Steeple End, which leads to Church Farm Lane, has been closed by police while emergency crews work at the scene.

The fire service was called to the incident, next to St Mary’s Church, at 12.05pm.

The fire crews from Leiston, Saxmundham, Halesworth, Beccles and Lowestoft South were called to the scene.

Police have also confirmed that they are in attendance at the incident which is ongoing.

We will continue to report on the incident

