Boys left bruised and bloodied following attack in park

Police are appealing for witnesses following the assault. Picture: Google Maps Archant

Police are calling on witnesses for information after two teenagers were attacked while playing in a park.

The attack took place at the field near Bungay Medical Centre. Picture: Google Earth The attack took place at the field near Bungay Medical Centre. Picture: Google Earth

The boys, aged 14 and 15, were playing in the field next to Bungay Medical Centre, on St John's Road in Bungay when they were approached by a group.

At around 5.30pm on July 2, the 15-year-old boy was attacked and left with a bleeding nose and bruising on his face.

A second teenager , aged 14, was also assaulted by the group and was left with bruising and swelling to his left eye and cheek. His phone was also cracked after the assault.

Anyone with information on the incident is asked to contact police quoting crime reference 37/38395/19 for the first incident and 37/38394/19 for the second.

Alternatively, email sophie.moore@suffolk.pnn.police.uk or contact the Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111, or via their online form at www.crimestoppers-uk.org.