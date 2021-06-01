Boy, 11, kicked in back in assault by group of teenagers
Published: 12:31 PM June 1, 2021
- Credit: Google
An 11-year-old boy was set upon by a group of teenagers who kicked him in the back.
It happened at 4.20pm on Thursday, May 27, in Sussex Road, Lowestoft.
The boy was attacked by two boys and a girl, but did not suffer any serious injuries.
Officers have issued an appeal for those who may have witnessed the assault to come forward.
Anyone who witnessed the incident or has knowledge of the incident and who committed it should contact Lowestoft police, quoting crime reference 37/28369/21.
You may also want to watch:
Alternatively, contact the independent charity Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.
Most Read
- 1 Warning over Amazon 'brushing' scam
- 2 Watch moment hot air balloon stops traffic as it lands next to NDR
- 3 'This is the worst one' - man's house crashed into for third time
- 4 Nine arrested after 'disorderly' night in town
- 5 Hopes for new schools and GPs to cope with rapidly expanding town
- 6 'Continental look' - £2.5m Norwich street revamp comes to a close
- 7 Jamie Oliver heads to 'absolutely beautiful' Norfolk Broads for birthday
- 8 Slow-moving traffic building towards the coast on Bank Holiday Monday
- 9 Concerns for safety of missing Norfolk man
- 10 County's beaches busy as roads grind to a halt over bank holiday