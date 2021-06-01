News Norwich City FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
Boy, 11, kicked in back in assault by group of teenagers

Daniel Moxon

Published: 12:31 PM June 1, 2021   
A boy, 11, was attacking by a group of teenagers in Sussex Road, Lowestoft.

An 11-year-old boy was set upon by a group of teenagers who kicked him in the back.

It happened at 4.20pm on Thursday, May 27, in Sussex Road, Lowestoft.

The boy was attacked by two boys and a girl, but did not suffer any serious injuries.

Officers have issued an appeal for those who may have witnessed the assault to come forward.

Anyone who witnessed the incident or has knowledge of the incident and who committed it should contact Lowestoft police, quoting crime reference 37/28369/21.

Alternatively, contact the independent charity Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.

