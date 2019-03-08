Do you know how to spot a fake note? Police issue warning after scare

Police have issued a warning about fake bank notes. Picture: Ian Burt. Archant © 2012

A fake bank note has passed through a small town sparking fears more counterfeit currency could be in the region.

Police have issued a warning for residents to be aware of counterfeit currency throughout Norfolk and Suffolk.

The manager of a licenced shop in Bungay claimed a man tried to use a fake £50 Scottish bank note at the store.

The man, who appeared to be in his 20s, spoke with a strong Scottish accent.

He has short black hair and a stubbly beard and is described as white, 5 ft 10 ins tall and of a slim build. At the time he was wearing a black jacket.

This has urged police to warn residents of fake currencies and offer advice on how to spot it.

According to police, the UK bank notes which are likely to be counterfeit are £20 and £50 notes as they have not been issued in the new polymer material.There are three key ways to tell if a note is counterfeit.

The first is by running your fingers across the front of the note, there should be a raised print across the words “Bank of England”.

In a post to Facebook, Suffolk Constabulary said: “Holding the note up to the light and checking the watermark. You should see an image of the Queen in the clear oval area in the middle of the note.

“Carefully check £20 notes which, contrary to popular belief, are the most widely counterfeited notes, not the £50. A bright £20 should also show up in the watermark on a £20 note and a bright £50 on a new £50 note.”

Another tip is to look for a metallic through running through every genuine note.

On a £5, £10, £20 and old £50 notes there are no silver dashes, but when they are held up to the light it should still show as a dark line.

If you have any information about counterfeit currency or on the suspect, contact police on 101.