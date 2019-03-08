Search

Man, 71, suffered broken leg following 'aggressive driving'

PUBLISHED: 17:24 31 July 2019

David Pilmore was given a suspended prison sentence at Ipswich Crown Court

David Pilmore was given a suspended prison sentence at Ipswich Crown Court

Archant

Archant

A 71-year-old man suffered a broken leg after being hit during a road rage incident in Suffolk, a court has heard.

The victim had followed a van in which David Pilmore was a passenger after there was contact between his vehicle and the van on the A12 near Lowestoft on April 19, Ipswich Crown Court was told.

He began following closely behind the van and the driver, who was Mr Pilmore's father, had driven round a roundabout twice in an attempt to avoid a confrontation.

Sentencing Pilmore, who admitted inflicting grievous bodily harm, Judge David Pugh described what happened as the result of a "road rage incident."

He said that after following the van round the roundabout the 71-year-old man had cut into the path of the van and braked sharply.

He described the victim's driving as "an appalling piece of aggressive driving".

He said in his judgement there was a degree of provocation and said Pilmore had been concerned for his father who was driving the van.

Pilmore, 36, of Leathes Close, Lowestoft, was given a nine month prison sentence suspended for 18 months and ordered to do 180 hours unpaid work.

Michael Crimp, prosecuting, said there was an obligation for drivers to stop at the scene of an accident.

He said an independent witness saw Pilmore, who appeared to be agitated, throw open a door of his father's van and jump out.

He was then seen to push the victim who was described as being quite calm and the victim had retaliated by pushing Pilmore, said Mr Crimp.

He said Pilmore had then hit the victim in the face causing him to drop straight to the ground.

"He fell so suddenly he may have been knocked out as he was on the ground without moving for 10-15 seconds," said Mr Crimp.

He said that as a result of falling awkwardly the complainant had suffered a broken leg with complications.

Steven Dyble for Pilmore said his client was genuinely remorseful and hadn't deliberately caused the injury to the victim's leg.

"The last thing he wanted that day was for the complainant to get injured in the way he did," said Mr Dyble.

He said Pilmore had PTSD (Post Traumatic Stress Disorder) and felt apprehensive when people were close to him.

"This incident was regrettable on both sides," said Mr Dyble.

