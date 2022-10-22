The findings of a report have unearthed an "epidemic" of historic child sexual abuse cases in the UK, a Norfolk charity has revealed.

It comes following the final release from the Independent Inquiry into Child Sexual Abuse entitled Truth Project, created in the wake of the Jimmy Saville scandal.

Clive Evans, chief executive of the Sue Lambert Trust, said the inquiry’s findings highlighted the sheer volume of people continuing to live with the psychological scars of childhood sexual abuse.

The Norwich-based charity is the county’s leading specialist dedicated to working with and supporting people who are living with the trauma of sexual abuse.

Mr Evans explained why it is essential for survivors to get the support they deserve, to enable them to heal, build resilience and move forwards from their trauma.

He said: “We welcome the fact that victims’ voices have been heard, and that they have been seen and listened to after so long.

“Taking seven years to complete, the inquiry’s findings have been informed by victims’ experiences with more than 725 witnesses giving evidence and 6,000 people bravely sharing their personal accounts of childhood sexual abuse.

“Now, we need to ensure the right support is in place for them.

“It is about time that the long-lasting and devastating impact of childhood sexual abuse is finally recognised as a national issue. It must be taken seriously and proper funding awarded so that people who have experienced this devastating trauma can access the support they so deserve.”

Mr Evans, who also shared his own personal experiences to the Truth Project, added: “We know only too well that childhood sexual abuse causes a devastating impact on someone’s life for the long-term.

“So much more needs to be done.

“There are hundreds more people out there in Norfolk and thousands across the UK who need and want to access free counselling, therapy and support services to enable them to move forwards from their trauma – a trauma they may have been living and battling with for decades.”

The Sue Lambert Trust supports more than 300 people each week.