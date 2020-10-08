‘Utterly stupid’ man posted stun gun to daughter for birthday

Louden Road, Cromer. Picture: Google Streetview Google Streetview

An “utterly thoughtless and stupid” father sent a stun gun through the post to his daughter for her birthday court heard.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

David Gethin, 48, bought the taser online for his teenage daughter for her “protection”.

Norwich Crown Court heard Gethin purchased it “in order that she could carry it if ever she was in a compromising position”.

Lori Tucker, prosecuting, said the offence came to light on January 10 this year after police were contacted by Gethin’s former wife to say their daughter had received a taser in the post.

She said the taser was found to be fully functional and had a torch as well.

Ms Tucker said it was “unusual” in that it was normally criminal gangs transferring prohibited weapons rather than a father to a daughter as a birthday present.

She said it had been an “ill-conceived birthday present as it turns out”.

Gethin, of Louden Road, Cromer, appeared at court on Thursday, October 8 having previously admitted an offence of transferring a prohibited weapon.

Judge Andrew Shaw said Gethin had been “utterly thoughtless and stupid” in his actions.

He said: “I can’t begin to think what was going through your mind when you decided to send to your teenage daughter a taser through the post.”

Judge Shaw said he accepted Gethin thought he was doing something to protect his daughter.

And he said the defendant was a decent man but a “decent man who makes catastrophically stupid decisions at times”.

Gethin was given a 12-month prison sentence, suspended for 12 months.

He was also ordered to do 150 hours unpaid work.

Andrew Oliver, mitigating, said the defendant accepted he had made a very foolish mistake by purchasing the stun gun but had not realised these items were illegal at the time.

He said: “He knows he made a foolish decision in doing what he did.”

Mr Oliver said Gethin entered his plea at the earliest opportunity.

He said Gethin’s naivety was further highlighted by the fact he had texted his daughter stating what he was intending to do.

Mr Oliver said Gethin had also bought a rape alarm for his daughter, “clearly demonstrating” what he had intended the stun gun to be used for.