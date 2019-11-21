Man suffers arm injury after taxi hit and run

A student pedestrian has suffered an injury to his arm after being hit by a taxi driver in North Walsham. Picture: Google Maps Archant

Police are looking for a taxi driver after a man was hurt in a hit and run incident in north Norfolk.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

The pedestrian, a student, suffered an injury to his arm after being hit by a white car in North Walsham.

You may also want to watch:

The incident happened at about 8am on Bacton Road, close to the junction with Crow Road and Hamlet Close on Friday, November 15.

Norfolk Police said: "Officers are keen to trace the driver of a car, believed to be a white taxi, possibly a Toyota, who didn't stop at the scene."

The injury required hospital treatment.

Anyone who witnessed the incident, has information or dashcam footage, should contact PC Matt Pritty at North Walsham Police Station on 101.