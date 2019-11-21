Search

Man suffers arm injury after taxi hit and run

PUBLISHED: 09:13 21 November 2019 | UPDATED: 09:31 21 November 2019

A student pedestrian has suffered an injury to his arm after being hit by a taxi driver in North Walsham. Picture: Google Maps

Archant

Police are looking for a taxi driver after a man was hurt in a hit and run incident in north Norfolk.

The pedestrian, a student, suffered an injury to his arm after being hit by a white car in North Walsham.

The incident happened at about 8am on Bacton Road, close to the junction with Crow Road and Hamlet Close on Friday, November 15.

Norfolk Police said: "Officers are keen to trace the driver of a car, believed to be a white taxi, possibly a Toyota, who didn't stop at the scene."

The injury required hospital treatment.

Anyone who witnessed the incident, has information or dashcam footage, should contact PC Matt Pritty at North Walsham Police Station on 101.

