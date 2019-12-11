Norwich stabbing victim is a student, police reveal

Police were called to Bluebell Road after reports that a man had been stabbed. Photo: Dan Grimmer Archant

A student is in a serious but stable conditon in hospital after he was stabbed in a fight in Norwich.

Detectives are investigating after the man in his 20s, a student at the University of East Anglia (UEA), was stabbed on Bluebell Road, Norwich.

Police were called just before 3am on Wednesday, December 11 following reports a number of people were involved in a fight.

Officers arrived to find the man with serious injuries to his abdomen.

The victim was taken to the Norfolk and Norwich University Hospital where he remains in a serious but stable condition.

Two men, aged 19 and 20, and a 20-year-old woman, were arrested a short time later on George Borrow Road on suspicion of assault and GBH and remain in custody at Wymondham Police Investigation Centre where they are being questioned.

Police cordoned off an area on Bluebell Road while initial enquiries were carried out and this has since been lifted.

Officers are continuing with their enquiries and would like to hear from anyone who may have witnessed the incident, or has information concerning it.

A UEA spokesman said: "We are aware of a student being injured following an incident that occurred in the early hours of this morning on Bluebell Road near to one of the entrances to our campus - these kinds of incidents near or on our campus are very rare. "In any incident of this type we offer support to people affected. This is an ongoing criminal investigation so it would be inappropriate for us to comment further at this stage."

People living in the area have described their shock at the incident.

One woman, who did not want to be named, said it was "absolutely shocking" and "terrible".

Other people living nearby said they were shocked to learn there had been a stabbing so close to their homes.

One woman said: "I didn't hear anything last night, but that's awful."

Other passers-by were also concerned over whether the victim was a student at the nearby university.

Police had cordoned off an area close to the junction of Bluebell Road with The Avenues.

Blue and white police tape covered part of the road and pathway/cycle lane running besides the University of East Anglia student accommodation.

A police van was in the road, which was reduced to one lane of traffic, with a single police officer on duty.

However the cordon was removed shortly before noon.

Anyone with information should contact Norwich CID on 101, quoting CAD number 34 of 11 December 2019, or call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.