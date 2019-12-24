Student stabbed in Norwich fight due to be released from hospital
PUBLISHED: 09:34 24 December 2019
A student stabbed in Norwich is still in hospital but due to be discharged soon, it has emerged.
Police were called to Bluebell Road following reports a number of people were involved in a fight during which a man in his 20s was stabbed in the stomach.
The man, who is a student at the University of East Anglia (UEA), suffered serious abdominal injuries in the incident which happened just before 3am on Wednesday, December 11.
A spokesman for Norfolk Police said the man is still in hospital but is "due to be discharged soon".
Three people arrested on suspicion of assault GBH were questioned by detectives; a 20-year-old man has been released on bail until January 5 while a 19-year-old man and 20-year-old woman have been released under investigation while enquiries continue.
All three suspects are from the UEA.
