Search

Advanced search

Man sent sexual messages to undercover police officer believing it was girl, 13, court hears

PUBLISHED: 18:18 27 July 2020

Norwich Crown Court. Picture: Jamie Honeywood

Norwich Crown Court. Picture: Jamie Honeywood

Jamie Honeywood Archant Norwich Norfolk

A 41-year-old man sent sexual messages to a 13-year-old girl not realising the recipient was really an undercover Metropolitan Police officer, a court heard.

Stuart Baker messaged the girl, who he believed was a 13-year-old called Jodie from London, making sexual comments and asking if she liked older guys, Norwich Crown Court heard.

Martin Ivory, prosecuting, said he also asked the girl to send him a photo unaware it was an undercover police officer, working for the Metropolitan Police, who he had been messaging.

Mr Ivory said there was a few messages exchanged between the pair and said: “That was the extent of the sexualised dialogue and a request to send him a picture.”

He said Baker used a false name to chat to the girl but when police came to examine the account they found it was Baker.

He said that police had raided his home and seized his devices.

Baker was arrested and when interviewed made full admissions to the police, the court heard.

Mr Ivory said Baker said he had consumed a lot of alcohol when he committed the offence and accepted he had overstepped the mark.

Baker, of Sadler Road, Hellesdon, admitted attempting sexual communication with a child between September 14 and October 11 last year.

The court heard he was of previous good character and had lost his job as a result of his arrest.

Judge Maureen Bacon said he had sent messages to someone he believed was a 13-year-old girl, who in fact was a fictional person.

She said he had been quite candid about what happened but accepted the matter had not gone any further.

Judge Bacon imposed a two-year community order, which she said was a serious alternative to custody.

She also made him subject to a sexual offences prevention order and placed him on the sex offender’s register for five years.

Rob New, for Baker, said he had been intoxicated when he had sent the messages and said: “This was always going to be a guilty plea.”

He added: “The consequences of these actions have already been significant. He has lost his job and he is struggling to find secure and reliable employment.”

Mr New said that Baker acknowledged his wrong doing and felt shame and embarrassment over the offence.

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the Eastern Daily Press. Click the link in the orange box below for details.

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years, through good times and bad, serving as your advocate and trusted source of local information. Our industry is facing testing times, which is why I’m asking for your support. Every single contribution will help us continue to produce award-winning local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Thank you.

Most Read

The seven Norfolk neighbourhoods with no coronavirus deaths

Seven neighbourhoods of Norfolk have not had a single coronavirus death - three of them are in Norwich. Picture: ANTONY KELLY

New Norfolk safari park with ‘extraordinary’ animals set to open soon

Edward Pope with some of the water buffalo he has bred at Watlington, near King's Lynn Picture: Ian Burt

Road changes mooted as new details about NDR Western Link revealed

How Ringland Lane would look if traffic is still permitted. Pic: Norfolk County Council.

Seaside village ‘boycott’ group rebranded after apology

Beach Road in Hemsby in April 2016. Picture: James Bass

Emergency services called to incident in city centre

Emergency services are on the scene of an incident in Norwich city centre. Picture: Archant

Comments have been disabled on this article.

Most Read

The seven Norfolk neighbourhoods with no coronavirus deaths

Seven neighbourhoods of Norfolk have not had a single coronavirus death - three of them are in Norwich. Picture: ANTONY KELLY

New Norfolk safari park with ‘extraordinary’ animals set to open soon

Edward Pope with some of the water buffalo he has bred at Watlington, near King's Lynn Picture: Ian Burt

Road changes mooted as new details about NDR Western Link revealed

How Ringland Lane would look if traffic is still permitted. Pic: Norfolk County Council.

Seaside village ‘boycott’ group rebranded after apology

Beach Road in Hemsby in April 2016. Picture: James Bass

Emergency services called to incident in city centre

Emergency services are on the scene of an incident in Norwich city centre. Picture: Archant

Latest from the Eastern Daily Press

The seven Norfolk neighbourhoods with no coronavirus deaths

Seven neighbourhoods of Norfolk have not had a single coronavirus death - three of them are in Norwich. Picture: ANTONY KELLY

Ambulance worker took his own life amid struggle with stress and anxiety, inquest hears

Hundreds of ambulance staff attended the funeral of co-worker Luke Wright, 24, from Norwich. Pictures: Wright Family/Brittany Woodman

Petrol poured over front door home and set fire to in Norwich arson

GV of houses on Stevenson Road, Norwich. Photo: Andy Darnell.

Norwich City confirm Bali Mumba signing

Norwich City have completed the signing of highly-rated youngster Bali Mumba. Picture: Norwich City FC

Emergency services called to incident in city centre

Emergency services are on the scene of an incident in Norwich city centre. Picture: Archant