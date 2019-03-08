Street drinker urinated in front of children at pub garden play area

A street drinker urinated in front of children in a pub garden play area, a court has heard.

Alan Hazeldine, 64, of St John's Way in Thetford, admitted to breaching a community protection notice in Thetford town centre by holding an open can of premium-strength lager in places where public drinking is banned.

Norwich Magistrates' Court heard the offences took place on July 7, 13, 16 and 20 in streets including King Street and Well Street, according to prosecutor Wayne Ablett.

Hazeldine, who appeared at court on August 20, also pleaded guilty to acting drunk and disorderly at the town's Chase pub on the evening of July 26, when he openly urinated in front of a crowd of 25 people including 15 children.

Mr Ablett said a witness of the pub garden incident recognised Hazeldine because he saw him "drinking on a daily basis in the town centre".

He said: "He [Hazeldine] was about four feet away from children. The witness told him to put it away because it was disgusting."

According to the witness, the defendant replied: "I don't care. I will do what I like."

The court heard how the 64-year-old was vulnerable and had received ongoing support from police officers to get off alcohol by accessing different rehabilitation services including Change Grow Live and speaking to his GP.

But that support was declined, according to Mr Ablett, who described Hazeldine as a man of good character.

The court was told that Hazeldine's drinking took place in areas designated by Norfolk Police to stop problems associated with street drinking.

PC Leah Norton, Thetford policing team beat manager, said in court: "We have a major problem in the town with street drinking.

"Alan knows he cannot come into the town centre [to drink]. He is not paying attention to it."

Hazeldine, who represented himself in court and has no previous convictions, said he was suffering with bad concussion at the time of the offences.

He was ordered to pay £150.

Magistrates' deferred a decision on whether to impose a more serious criminal behaviour order on the 64-year-old until September 17 when he is due to face more community protection notice breaches.