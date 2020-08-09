Search

Knife ‘dispute’ investigations continue

PUBLISHED: 13:55 09 August 2020 | UPDATED: 14:28 09 August 2020

A man was arrested for possession of a knife and on suspicion of affray after trouble flared during a dispute in Europa Road, Lowestoft. Picture: Google Images

Investigations are continuing after trouble flared during a dispute between numerous people in the street.

A man was arrested for possession of a knife and on suspicion of affray after a road in north Lowestoft was cordoned off.

Officers cordoned off Europa Road in Lowestoft as police were called shortly before 9.10pm on Thursday, July 16.

Witnesses said the road had been taped off, with numerous police cars and a police van responding, as officers dealt with the dispute.

Issuing a further appeal for witnesses, a police spokesman said officers responded following reports of an “ongoing dispute involving a group of people” in Europa Road, Lowestoft.

A 57-year-old man arrested on suspicion of affray and possession of a knife/bladed article at the scene was later released under investigation, pending further inquiries.

A police spokesman said: “Enquiries are ongoing and witnesses or anyone with information should call Lowestoft police on 101 - quoting crime reference number 37/40259/20.”

