Police grateful for 'random act of kindness' by stranger in Thorpe

PUBLISHED: 19:20 15 March 2020 | UPDATED: 19:21 15 March 2020

Message of thanks left for police in Thorpe St Andrew. PIC: NSRAPT Twitter.

Archant

A member of the public who left a card and a gift on a patrol car has been thanked for their 'random act of kindness'.

Police officers had been on duty in the Thorpe St Andrew area when they returned to find a card and a gift left on the windscreen of their car.

The card read: 'You have just been hit by a random act of kindness.

'Thank you for all that you do.

'Stay safe.'

Norfolk and Suffolk Roads and Armed Policing Team (NSRAPT) took to social media to thank the member of the public who left the gift.

Officers tweeted: 'East team out in #ThorpeStAndrew conducting an enquiry & found out they'd been gifted a random act of kindness on their return.

'What a lovely surprise Thank you to whoever took the time to write the card & for the kind gift #HitTheAmbulanceGamers #810/43.'

