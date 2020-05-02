Supermarket worker assaulted after thief struck at Norwich store
PUBLISHED: 15:59 01 May 2020 | UPDATED: 08:52 02 May 2020
A supermarket worker suffered injuries to an arm after a thief struck at a store in Norwich.
Officers are investigating four thefts at the Morrisons store on Albion Way in the past two weeks.
In the most recent incident, on Wednesday, April 29, a member of staff was assaulted, causing minor injuries to their arm.
Officers have now released CCTV images of two people they would like to speak to following the incidents.
Anyone who may recognise the man or woman in the images should contact PC Darren Taylor at Bethel Street Police Station on 101.
Alternatively contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555111.
