Around 200 stones stolen from wall

Around 200 coping stones have been stolen from a wall in the Breckland area, near Dereham. Picture: NORFOLK CONSTABULARY Archant

Around 200 stones have been stolen from a wall in the Breckland area.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Around 200 coping stones have been stolen from a wall in the Breckland area, near Dereham. Picture: NORFOLK CONSTABULARY Around 200 coping stones have been stolen from a wall in the Breckland area, near Dereham. Picture: NORFOLK CONSTABULARY

Police are now appealing for information following the theft of the large number of coping stones which were taken near Dereham.

An unknown number suspects have stolen the stones from a wall on the Elsing to Bawdeswell Road near the mid-Norfolk market town.

The crime is believed to have taken place between Thursday January 17 and Sunday January 20.

Officers have asked people to remain vigilant and would like to hear from anyone who may have information about the incident or anyone who may have been offered the stones for sale.

Anyone with information is being asked to contact PC Tamsin Raines at Op Solve on 101 or call the national charity Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or visit the website at http://crimestoppers-uk.org.