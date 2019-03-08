Moped stolen and abandoned in park

A moped has been damaged after being stolen from a Bungay street.

The Honda Lead moped was reported as stolen from Skinners Close, in Bungay, and was found "badly damaged" in a nearby park, a spokesperson for Suffolk Police said.

The moped was taken between 10.30pm on Tuesday, September 3, and 7.30am on Wednesday, September 4.

Anyone who saw the moped being taken, ridden in the area, or who has information about who caused the damage, is urged to contact Suffolk Police on 101, quoting crime reference number 37/53251/19.

Alternatively, call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.