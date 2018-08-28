Stolen car found by police within 10 minutes

Police recovered a stolen car in Palgrave 10 minutes after it was reported missing. Picture: Norfolk Police Archant

A car stolen was recovered by South Norfolk police just 10 minutes after it was taken.

The white Ford car was stolen from Palgrave, near Diss, on Monday evening. Police used online technology to find it despite it having been reported stolen just minutes earlier.

A tracking app fitted to the car meant police based in Diss and officers attached to the Norfolk & Suffolk Roads and Armed Policing Team were able to quickly locate the vehicle.

The car was recovered for forensics tests and an investigation into the theft is ongoing.

Car trackers are increasing in popularity as they are a means of locating vehicles if they get stolen. They use GPS technology to track the location a vehicles at all times.