Car thieves abandon vehicle at Norwich traffic lights - and lock the doors

Police were called after a stolen car was abandoned at a set of traffic lights in Norwich. Pic: Jade Tanner/Ian Dack. Jade Tanner/Ian Dack

A stolen car had to be removed by police after the thieves abandoned it at a set of traffic lights in Norwich - and locked the doors.

Police went to the jettisoned Nissan Juke, in Catton Grove Road, at just after 11.30pm on Tuesday (April 23), after they received calls that people had got out of the vehicle and left it at the lights.

The dog unit was sent to the scene, but there have not been any arrests.

The thieves had locked the doors of the vehicle before making their escape, but police were able to get into the car.

It was then loaded on to the back of a recovery truck and removed from the scene.