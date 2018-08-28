Search

Advanced search

Local Recal archived papers backed by Google

‘He is not a master criminal’: Huge haul of stolen copper wire caused thief’s car wheel to fall off

PUBLISHED: 13:52 06 February 2019

Copper wiring found in the car Picture: Norfolk police

Copper wiring found in the car Picture: Norfolk police

Archant

A driver caused the wheel to come off his vehicle when he overloaded it with thousands of pounds worth of stolen BT copper cabling, a court heard.

Police uncovered the haul in the back of a Mitsubishi Shogun which Robert Knight had been driving after officers were tipped off about the state of the vehicle .

The car was seen in McDonald’s car park in Clenchwarton Road, King’s Lynn with one of the tyres shredded off, Norwich Crown Court heard.

Danielle O’Donovan, prosecuting, said that when police arrived, Knight, 29, had managed to move the vehicle to the nearby Premier Inn car park and was waiting for someone to come and fix his wheel following the blow-out.

Ms O’Donovan said the value of the copper cabling was £5,000 but BT said that it would cost more than £34,000 to replace.

She said the cabling was thought to have been stolen from Lincolnshire.

A small bag of cannabis was also found.

Knight, of Goldings Close, Haverhill, admitted handling stolen goods and possession of cannabis on November 12.

Ian James, for Knight, said that he had agreed to move the copper cable as a favour.

“He got roped in to help someone else to move a load of wires and does so completely ineptly. He is not a master criminal.”

Mr James said the vehicle attracted suspicion with the state of the wheel and said: “He has learned his lesson. At the time he did not appreciate how serious it was. He is under no illusion about that now.”

Sentencing him to 20 months in jail, suspended for two years, Judge Andrew Shaw said although Knight thought it was just about £5,000 worth of cable in scrap value the real value to BT was far higher and thefts of this kind had an impact on its infrastructure.

“This is far more serious than likely you thought.”

He said there had been a degree of amateurism to his involvement and said: “You were somewhat out of your depth.”

He also ordered Knight to do 200 hours unpaid work and imposed a six-month curfew.

He warned him that any breach would mean he went straight to jail.

Topic Tags:

Comments have been disabled on this article.

Most Read

Parts of Norfolk ranked as among worst places in country for young people

North Norfolk was ranked three out of 10 in the BBC survey. Pic: Mike Page.

Norfolk garden centre restaurant named best in England

Staff members at Thetford Garden Centre's Lime Kiln Kitchen are celebrating success in recent awards. Picture: Conor Matchett

Cost crisis leads to well-known Norwich store closing its doors for final time

The Cane Furniture Centre will be closing at the end of the month. Picture: Archant

How a £43,000 granny annexe in this Costessey garden turned into a nightmare

Sam Elmhirst's mum was meant to move into this lodge in her garden which cost £43,000 to build. But the project went badly wrong and her mum has no way to get the money back. Photo: Archant

Jobs blow as BrightHouse reveals Norfolk store will be among 30 to shut

BrightHouse is to close its store in Thetford. Pic: Sonya Duncan

Most Read

A47 reopened after hour-long delays and queues stretching nearly 10 miles

Both lanes on the A47 Norwich Southern Bypass have been closed following a crash. Picture: Archant

Former coffee shop owner leaves sex toy in car in protest outside rival village cafe

Kerry Radley, former owner of Radley's cafe and shop in Salhouse, which is now closed. Picture: ANTONY KELLY

BMW driver takes extreme measures to avoid car park dents

A BMW car parked in Long Stratton whose driver went to extraordinary lengths to protect their paintwork. Picture: Tina Land

Norfolk garden centre restaurant named best in England

Staff members at Thetford Garden Centre's Lime Kiln Kitchen are celebrating success in recent awards. Picture: Conor Matchett

Crime scenes to be guarded by civilians on zero hours contracts after loss of PCSOs

Police officers will be replaced by 'scene guards' on zero hours contracts at crime scene seals. Photo: Steve Adams

Latest from the Eastern Daily Press

Cost crisis leads to well-known Norwich store closing its doors for final time

The Cane Furniture Centre will be closing at the end of the month. Picture: Archant

Parts of Norfolk ranked as among worst places in country for young people

North Norfolk was ranked three out of 10 in the BBC survey. Pic: Mike Page.

Family mourns ‘lost years’ after grandfather dies in crash while not wearing seatbelt

Stefan Rider, whose grandfather died in a accident while not wearing a seatbelt Picture: Archant

Police warn taxi firm’s bid for restaurant could create ‘flashpoint for disorder’

The unit on Prince of Wales Road which could be turned into a restaurant. Photo: Google

Norfolk garden centre restaurant named best in England

Staff members at Thetford Garden Centre's Lime Kiln Kitchen are celebrating success in recent awards. Picture: Conor Matchett
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists