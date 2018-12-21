Search

Advanced search

Do you know this woman? Appeal after stolen bank card used in supermarkets

21 December, 2018 - 15:44
Police are appealing to trace a woman after a stolen bank card was used to purchase more than £360 worth of items from supermarkets in Norwich. Photo: Norfolk police

Police are appealing to trace a woman after a stolen bank card was used to purchase more than £360 worth of items from supermarkets in Norwich. Photo: Norfolk police

Archant

Police are appealing to trace a woman after a stolen bank card was used to purchase more than £360 worth of items from supermarkets in Norwich.

Norfolk police said the card was stolen from inside a vehicle parked at King Street on Tuesday, November 13.

Between 8pm and 9.10pm on the same day it was used in transactions totalling more than £360 in supermarkets in Sprowston Road, Magdalen Road and Aylsham Road.

Officers have now released a CCTV image of a woman they would like to speak in connection with the incident.

• Anyone who may recognise her or has any information concerning the incident should contact PC Cecilia Stone from Bethel Street Police Station on 101 quoting crime reference 36/71525/18.

Topic Tags:

Comments have been disabled on this article.

Most Read

‘I have lost everything now’ – drink driver’s shock at being told he will lose licence

Norwich Magistrates' Court. Picture: Denise Bradley.

Driver attacked following crash at busy roundabout

The incident happened on Sunday (December 16) at the roundabout on the A47-A1101 Elm High Road in Wisbech. Picture: Google Streetview

Pitch and putt course to close after costing taxpayers £50,000 per year

Dip Farm Pitch and Putt, Lowestoft, will be shut down later this month. Photo: Sentinel Leisure Trust.

Police join Norfolk family in search for missing mother of five

Hannah Thomas is appealing for help to trace her mother, Sandra, pictured, who is missing. Pictures: Hannah Thomas

Girlfriend of man beaten to death at Norwich flat confessed to his killing as she had ‘no life left’

Saffron Square in Norwich, where Michael Currer was found beaten to death in November 2016. PIC: Peter Walsh

Most Read

‘I have lost everything now’ – drink driver’s shock at being told he will lose licence

#includeImage($article, 225)

Driver attacked following crash at busy roundabout

#includeImage($article, 225)

Pitch and putt course to close after costing taxpayers £50,000 per year

#includeImage($article, 225)

Police join Norfolk family in search for missing mother of five

#includeImage($article, 225)

Girlfriend of man beaten to death at Norwich flat confessed to his killing as she had ‘no life left’

#includeImage($article, 225)

Latest from the Eastern Daily Press

Man dies after crash between car and lorry

The B1077 at Northacre between Watton and Attleborough has been closed following a serious crash. Picture: Sophie Smith

New restaurant rated best in Norwich on TripAdvisor

Dhaba At 15 is owned by cousins Juned Ahmed Al and Jahangir Alom Ali Credit: Victoria Pertusa

Eight cheap and free things to do over Christmas in Norfolk - from a disco and chips night to panto

Father Christmas is coming to Creake Abbey Christmas Farmers' Market Credit: Jake Sugden

Residents in ‘very quiet area’ shocked by discovery of man’s body in river

Suffolk Police, Suffolk Fire and Rescue, and forensics vans on scene in Riverside Way in Brandon. Picture: Conor Matchett

Team news: Klose ruled out but Leitner fully fit ahead of City’s trip to Blackburn

Moritz Leitner is set to return for Norwich City at Blackburn after a full week of training Picture Paul Chesterton/Focus Images
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists