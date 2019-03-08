Search

Farmer devastated after theft of 'life's work' will leave him more than £10,000 out of pocket

PUBLISHED: 15:06 02 June 2019 | UPDATED: 15:36 02 June 2019

Jason Shorten, of Aylsham, runs Stockman in Demand and has had thousands of pounds worth of tools stolen. Picture: JASON SHORTEN

Archant

A seasonal farm worker from north Norfolk has been left "upset and angry" after thousands of pounds worth of tools were stolen from him - leaving him more than £10,000 out of pocket.

Jason Shorten with his dog Sid in 2012. Picture Matthew Usher.Jason Shorten with his dog Sid in 2012. Picture Matthew Usher.

Jason Shorten, of Aylsham, runs Stockman in Demand and offers services such as general farming, contract shearing, lambing and tractor driving across East Anglia and further afield to the midlands.

Mr Shorten and his wife Chloe were in Shipley, North Yorkshire, when he first noticed his equipment had been taken.

The 32-year-old said: "We've had three hand pieces, one machine and infinite spare parts stolen.

"They are worth around £2,500 but I will also loose out on £10,000 worth of booked work if the items aren't recovered.

Jason Shorten, of Aylsham, runs Stockman in Demand and has had thousands of pounds worth of tools stolen. Picture: JASON SHORTENJason Shorten, of Aylsham, runs Stockman in Demand and has had thousands of pounds worth of tools stolen. Picture: JASON SHORTEN

"I feel upset and angry as the chances are the people who stole it have no idea what they have stolen."

Mr Shorten said he had never had any of his equipment stolen before.

At the time of the theft, he had been attending a shearing course with his wife and was going to give the equipment to her next year so they could begin shearing as a team.

His truck was broken into sometime between 1.30am and 7.30am today (Sunday June 2), near to the Hotel Ibis.

Items taken include one Supershear and two Horner hand pieces, Longhorn and Supershear combs and cutters, two black toolboxes and one Horner Bluey Machine which was in a bright orange metal box.

He added: "To say we're gutted is beyond comprehension. This is my life's work, my income, my passion, my heart and soul. All gone.

"We travelled up here for a shearing course to improve our skills and to better ourselves and some sad people or an individual will never know what grief they have caused."

Mr Shorten shared the news via his social media page on Facebook and so far it has been shared more than 1,600 times by people across the UK.

He has asked anyone with information to contact him by searching for Stockman in Demand on Facebook and sending him a message.

Comments have been disabled on this article.

