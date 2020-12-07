Stinger used to catch driver doing 90mph on 40mph village road
- Credit: NSRAPT Twitter
A stinger was used by police to stop a speeding motorist who was caught doing 90mph through a Norfolk village.
Police were alerted after the motorist, who had been driving a Toyota Corolla on the A47 between Dereham and Swaffham, failed to stop for officers from the Roads and Armed Policing Team (RAPT).
The vehicle had been clocked at speeds of 90mph on a 40mph section of the road at Little Fransham.
A stinger was used by officers at Necton and the car came to a halt after both front tyres were destroyed.
Following the incident, which happened shortly before 8pm on Saturday, a 19-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of dangerous driving, fail to stop, no insurance, no driving licence, drug driving.
He was detained and interviewed at King’s Lynn Police Investigation Centre (PIC).
Any witnesses should contact Pc James Lister at the Roads and Armed Policing Team at James.Lister@norfolk.police.uk
