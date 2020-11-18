Search

Man admits voyeurism after filming people in bathrooms with hidden cameras

PUBLISHED: 16:26 18 November 2020 | UPDATED: 16:26 18 November 2020

A man has pleaded guilty at Great Yarmouth Magistrates' Court to charges of voyeurism PHOTO: Google Streetview

A 52-year-old man will be sentenced after he admitted using spy cameras to film people in a bathroom without their knowledge.

Stewart Norris, of Upper Olland Street, Bungay, appeared at Great Yarmouth Magistrates’ Court on Wednesday to face three charges.

The charges related to two counts of voyeurism and one of making an indecent image of a child.

Katharine Houghton, prosecuting, said Norris was found to have a number of electronic devices which contained the videos as well as other images including ten category A images, some involving a child as young as one or two years of age.

Magistrates were advised the case was beyond their jurisdiction and he was given unconditional bail to appear at Norwich Crown Court at a later date for sentencing.

Having pleaded guilty he was told he would have to meet sex offender notification requirements and present in person at Bethel Street police station on a certain day.

