Voyeur watched people after setting up secret cameras in bathroom

Published: 7:30 AM January 16, 2021

A man set up secret cameras, including one in a bathroom, to film people without their knowledge.

Stewart Norris, 52, was caught out when a victim noticed a camera , Norwich Crown Court heard.

Norris had also downloaded more than 200 indecent images of children, police discovered.

Norris, of Upper Olland Street, Bungay, admitted two counts of voyeurism and downloading indecent child images.

Gavin Cowe, for Norris, said: "He does not seek to excuse, justify or explain his behaviour. He is someone who is sincerely remorseful."

Jailing him for 10 months and placing him on the sex offenders' register for 10 years, Judge Katharine Moore told him that there was evidence that this was not just "momentary" behaviour by Norris.

She said: "There is a loss of confidence about someone watching you. A loss of peace and ease.. It is an extremely serious matter."

Judge Moore said she had no alternative but to impose a sentence of immediate custody.

