Lowestoft man allegedly stabbed former friend to death after falling out over a woman

A Lowestoft man stabbed a former friend to death after they fell out over a woman, a court has heard.

Digger driver Scott Tarrant was allegedly stabbed outside his girlfriend’s Lowestoft home by her former partner Steven Butcher and died later in hospital, Ipswich Crown Court was told today.

On that night Miss Supple had planned to see Mr Tarrant after he’d watched England’s World Cup game against Sweden at a pub but they fell out when he did not turn up and she had invited Butcher round instead.

At around 11pm, Mr Tarrant arrived at Miss Supple’s home in Underwood Close and banged at her door but she did not open it.

“Mr Tarrant, presumably in temper, wheeled the defendant’s motor bike into the street and pushed it over,” said Peter Gair, prosecuting.

Butcher lost his temper, and told Miss Supple: “If he’s done anything to my bike I’m going to ******* kill him,” before grabbing a kitchen knife and going to the front door.

Miss Supple took the knife away from him and Butcher left the house and picked up his bike while Mr Tarrant was seen hiding behind some bushes.

Butcher went back inside the house and picked up his crash helmet, keys and the kitchen knife before going back outside.

A witness saw two men swinging punches out of his window and dialled 999. He then saw a man on the ground and a man holding a crash helmet standing over him holding a knife.

Miss Supple rushed to Mr Tarrant’s aid after seeing him lying in a pool of blood.

He was taken to hospital but later died.

Butcher, 24, of Ashfield Crescent, Lowestoft, has denied murder on July 7 last year.

The court heard that Mr Tarrant had been in an “on/off” relationship with Miss Supple and they had a child.

They had been living apart since early last year but continued to see each other.

Miss Supple had previously been in a relationship with Butcher and Mr Tarrant and Butcher had also been friends.

However, since he and Miss Supple split up Mr Tarrant “got it into his head” that something was going on between her and Butcher and there was animosity between them at the relevant time.

After his arrest Butcher denied stabbing Mr Tarrant and said he hadn’t been there when it happened.

The trial continues.