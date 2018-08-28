Witness describes ‘shocking’ fight ahead of alleged murder of Lowestoft father Scott Tarrant

Police cordon off roads around Bentley Drive and Underwood Close in Lowestoft whilst investigations take place following a stabbing in the area. Picture shows Underwood Close. Byline: Sonya Duncan Copyright: Archant 2018 ARCHANT EASTERN DAILY PRESS (01603) 772434

A witness has described the “shocking” moments leading up to the death of a Lowestoft father, a court has heard.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Police cordon off roads around Bentley Drive and Underwood Close in Lowestoft whilst investigations take place following a stabbing in the area. Picture shows Underwood Close. Byline: Sonya Duncan Copyright: Archant 2018 Police cordon off roads around Bentley Drive and Underwood Close in Lowestoft whilst investigations take place following a stabbing in the area. Picture shows Underwood Close. Byline: Sonya Duncan Copyright: Archant 2018

Joshua Wilkes made two calls to the emergency services in the aftermath of an alleged stabbing on Underwood Close, Lowestoft, on July 7.

Mr Wilkes appeared at Ipswich Crown Court this morning on day three of the trial of Steven Butcher, 24, of Ashfield Crescent, Lowestoft, who is accused of murdering Scott Tarrant, 28.

He said: “My wife and I went upstairs to bed about 11pm and about five minutes later I heard a loud crash so I looked out the window and saw a motorbike lying on the floor.

“I noticed there was a man on his hands and knees hiding behind the bushes.

Scott Tarrant. Photo courtesy of Suffolk Constabulary. Scott Tarrant. Photo courtesy of Suffolk Constabulary.

“I thought it was suspicious because it isn’t something you normally see.”

Mr Wilkes told the court he saw another man come out of a house and stand the bike up, before looking around and going back inside.

He said: “The man in the bushes started wheeling the bike away and a man came out of the house wearing a motorbike helmet and they started fighting.

“They were swinging punches and the man in the helmet was kicking out.

“I went to get my phone to call the police and when I got back to the window the man who had been hiding was lying on the floor and the other man was standing over him.”

Earlier in the trial, the court heard a post-mortem found Mr Tarrant had been stabbed nine times and had bled to death.

Mr Wilkes said: “I thought at the time that the man in the helmet was holding a knife, because of the way he was holding it and it was much lighter than everything else. It looked silvery and the blade looked more than six inches long.

“I cannot be 100pc sure but I thought it was a knife at the time. The other man was on the floor motionless.

“I found it shocking.”

Mr Wilkes told the court the man left the scene after attempting to start the motorbike, and an older man was giving the man on the floor CPR.

Mr Tarrant was taken to hospital but later died.

It has been alleged that Butcher stabbed Mr Tarrant after they fell out over a woman.

Butcher denies murder.

The trial continues.