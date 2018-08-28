Search

Advanced search

Subscribe to the email newsletter

Steve Jupp to come out of retirement to take on role as Suffolk’s new Chief Constable

PUBLISHED: 17:32 08 January 2019 | UPDATED: 10:21 09 January 2019

Steve Jupp has been selected to take the role of Suffolk's new Chief Constable Picture: SUFFOLK POLICE

Steve Jupp has been selected to take the role of Suffolk's new Chief Constable Picture: SUFFOLK POLICE

Archant

A long-serving Suffolk police officer will come out of retirement to take the helm as the force’s next Chief Constable.

Gareth Wilson, Suffolk's current Chief Constable, is set to retire in April. Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWNGareth Wilson, Suffolk's current Chief Constable, is set to retire in April. Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Steve Jupp, who retired as the Constabulary’s Deputy Chief Constable last year, will take the role subject to his appointment being confirmed by the county’s Police and Crime Panel later this month.

Mr Jupp joined Suffolk police in 2015 from Nottinghamshire Police where, in his role as Assistant Chief Constable, he was responsible for Crime Investigation and Reduction in the county.

His career has had a particular focus on tackling serious and organised crime, seeing him take key senior positions including that of Detective Chief Superintendent at West Midlands Police.

He has also worked in roles within the Metropolitan Police Service.

Suffolk’s Police and Crime Commissioner Tim Passmore and an appointments panel selected Mr Jupp for the position today, Tuesday, January 8, following a rigorous selection process.

Mr Passmore said he has no doubt they have the right person for the job.

“I am very pleased to propose Steve Jupp as the next Chief Constable of Suffolk,” he said.

“This was a unanimous decision by the interview panel.

“Steve was a strong candidate, and impressed us with his forthright commitment to public service and delivering for the people of Suffolk.

“Steve has a wealth of experience, before joining Suffolk as Deputy Chief Constable, he served with the Metropolitan Police, West Midlands Police and Nottinghamshire Police.

“I have no doubt that he is the right person to lead the Constabulary in its delivery of my Police and Crime Plan.”

Mr Jupp had retired from the force in December, having announced his retirement in the summer.

The Police and Crime Panel’s Chief Constable Confirmation Hearing, which is open to the public, will be held at Endeavour House in Ipswich at 10.30am on Friday, January 25.

If the Police and Crime Panel confirms the appointment, Steve will take up his new role when the current Chief Constable, Gareth Wilson, retires in April.

Topic Tags:

Most Read

Jamie’s Italian to become latest city restaurant to close

Jamie Oliver in his Italian restaurant in Norwich Royal Arcade back in its opening year (2012). Photo: Bill Smith

The Fry Up Inspector’s top five breakfasts to try in Norwich in 2019

The breakfast at Olive's in Norwich city centre. Photo: The Fry Up Inspector

Former Norwich City coach dies in car crash ahead of sex abuse trial

Former Norwich City youth football coach Michael

WATCH: Water floods over sea walls at high tide as strong winds batter coastline

Flooding at Walcott, North Norfolk. PICTURE: Jamie Honeywood

Family run business to close its doors after 30 years

The Stock Shop in Downham Market is closing its doors for the last time. Photo: Google

Most Read

WATCH: Video shows dramatic depths of north Norfolk floods in Walcott

Harry Spencer's video captured the extent of the floods in Walcott. Photo: Harry Spencer

WATCH: Water floods over sea walls at high tide as strong winds batter coastline

Flooding at Walcott, North Norfolk. PICTURE: Jamie Honeywood

Two dogs in vets’ care after they were found on the loose in village

One of two dogs found running loose in East Rudham. Picture: NORFOLK POLICE

WATCH: Flood warning in north Norfolk no longer in force

Flooding at Walcott, North Norfolk. PICTURE: Jamie Honeywood

‘He just drove off into the darkness’ - father’s shock at hit-and-run

Tyrone Bowles, 27, with partner Laura Johnson, 20, and daughter Madison Bowles, four. Photo: Tyrone Bowles

Latest from the Eastern Daily Press

Driver on the run after fleeing crash

Emergency services were called to a crash in Bury Road, Thetford. Pic: Norfolk Constabulary.

Caffé Nero in Norwich given one star hygiene rating

Caffé Nero in Norwich, on Gentleman's Walk. Photo: Bill Smith

7 cheap and free things to do in Norfolk this week - from brewery tour to ballet

Redwell Brewery Tour Credit: James Randle

WATCH: Video shows dramatic depths of north Norfolk floods in Walcott

Harry Spencer's video captured the extent of the floods in Walcott. Photo: Harry Spencer

‘A delight of a discovery’ - the Norwich pub where the food is worth travelling for

The meat platter at The Black Horse in Earlham. Photo: Lauren Cope
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists