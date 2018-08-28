Search

Advanced search

Local Recal archived papers backed by Google

Man charged with distraction burglary and drug possession

PUBLISHED: 11:43 04 February 2019 | UPDATED: 11:43 04 February 2019

Ipswich Magistrates' Court.Picture: ARCHANT

Ipswich Magistrates' Court.Picture: ARCHANT

A man has been charged in connection with a distraction burglary after allegedly posing as a gardener before stealing from an elderly resident.

The burglary took place on Kimberley Road, in Kirkley near Lowestoft on Wednesday, January 23.

A Suffolk Police spokesman said: “A male attended a home offering gardening work to the resident and subsequently stole money from a tin in the property.”

Stephen Smith, 35, from Romany Lane in Kessingland, was arrested on suspicion of burglary on Friday, February 1.

He was taken to Great Yarmouth Police Investigation Centre for questioning and was subsequently charged with burglary and possession of cannabis on Saturday, February 2.

He was remanded to appear before Ipswich Magistrates’ Court today (Monday, February 4).

A 25-year-old woman was also arrested on February 2 in connection with the same incident on suspicion of burglary and subsequently released under investigation.

Topic Tags:

Most Read

A47 reopened after hour-long delays and queues stretching nearly 10 miles

Both lanes on the A47 Norwich Southern Bypass have been closed following a crash. Picture: Archant

Two arrests made after three separate crashes happen near north Norfolk town

A driver has been arrested following a crash in Sculthorpe after testing positive for drugs and alcohol. Picture: NORFOLK POLICE

Farke’s fury, the Norfolk Pirlo and record breakers – six things learned from City’s vital victory at Leeds

Teemu Pukki celebrates putting City 2-0 up at Leeds, with his 19th goal of the season Pictures: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images

BMW driver takes extreme measures to avoid car park dents

A BMW car parked in Long Stratton whose driver went to extrdordinary lengths to protect their paintwork. Picture: Tiger Tina Land

Neighbours of factory blamed for ‘rotting flesh smell’ in homes reduced to tears at meeting

Nearly 50 people attended the meeting in Connaught Hall on Saturday (February 2, 2019) discussing a solution to the Banham Poultry factory odour. Photo: Bethany Wales

Most Read

A47 reopened after hour-long delays and queues stretching nearly 10 miles

#includeImage($article, 225)

Two arrests made after three separate crashes happen near north Norfolk town

A driver has been arrested following a crash in Sculthorpe after testing positive for drugs and alcohol. Picture: NORFOLK POLICE

Farke’s fury, the Norfolk Pirlo and record breakers – six things learned from City’s vital victory at Leeds

#includeImage($article, 225)

BMW driver takes extreme measures to avoid car park dents

#includeImage($article, 225)

Neighbours of factory blamed for ‘rotting flesh smell’ in homes reduced to tears at meeting

#includeImage($article, 225)

Latest from the Eastern Daily Press

A47 reopened after hour-long delays and queues stretching nearly 10 miles

Both lanes on the A47 Norwich Southern Bypass have been closed following a crash. Picture: Archant

BMW driver takes extreme measures to avoid car park dents

A BMW car parked in Long Stratton whose driver went to extrdordinary lengths to protect their paintwork. Picture: Tiger Tina Land

Debenhams looking to close 20 stores this year

Debenhams shop / store, Norwich PHOTO: ANTONY KELLY COPY: FOR:EDP NEWS © ARCHANT NORFOLK 2009 (01603 772434)

Two arrests made after three separate crashes happen near north Norfolk town

A driver has been arrested following a crash in Sculthorpe after testing positive for drugs and alcohol. Picture: NORFOLK POLICE

What do you think of proposed overhaul of two Norwich streets?

Tombland after previous roadworks in 2015 were finished. The area could be set for another overhaul. Picture: Archant
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists