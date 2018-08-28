Man charged with distraction burglary and drug possession

Ipswich Magistrates' Court.Picture: ARCHANT

A man has been charged in connection with a distraction burglary after allegedly posing as a gardener before stealing from an elderly resident.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

The burglary took place on Kimberley Road, in Kirkley near Lowestoft on Wednesday, January 23.

A Suffolk Police spokesman said: “A male attended a home offering gardening work to the resident and subsequently stole money from a tin in the property.”

Stephen Smith, 35, from Romany Lane in Kessingland, was arrested on suspicion of burglary on Friday, February 1.

He was taken to Great Yarmouth Police Investigation Centre for questioning and was subsequently charged with burglary and possession of cannabis on Saturday, February 2.

He was remanded to appear before Ipswich Magistrates’ Court today (Monday, February 4).

A 25-year-old woman was also arrested on February 2 in connection with the same incident on suspicion of burglary and subsequently released under investigation.