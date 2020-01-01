Search

Advanced search

Pest controller was denied gun license after son's cannabis conviction revealed

PUBLISHED: 18:23 07 February 2020 | UPDATED: 18:23 07 February 2020

Stephen Joyce’s weapons were confiscated following a drugs raid at a property on Mill Lane, Seething. Picture: Google Street View

Stephen Joyce's weapons were confiscated following a drugs raid at a property on Mill Lane, Seething. Picture: Google Street View

Archant

A 65-year-old man had his gun license revoked after weapons were found at a house belonging to his son who was involved in the production of cannabis.

Stephen Joyce's weapons were confiscated following a drugs raid at a property on Mill Lane, Seething, where approximately 200 plants were found.

His son, David, who owned the property, later admitted allowing his premises to be used for the production of cannabis between July 31 and October 31, 2017.

Mr Joyce stored the guns at his son's house while renovation work was completed at his own home and stayed in a mobile home in the meantime. His son did not have a gun license.

Mr Joyce had his gun certificate revoked in February 2018 and, 18 months later, an application for it to be reinstated was refused.

At an appeal against the refusal on Friday, February 7, Norwich Crown Court heard from Richard Kennett, firearms manager at Norfolk and Suffolk Constabularies, who denied Mr Joyce his license.

"Mr Joyce failed to notify us of the change of address which is a condition placed on all shotgun certificate holders, and gave access to an unauthorised person," said Mr Kennett.

"In situations where people are involved in the misuse of drugs, they are often associated with the misuse of firearms as well.

"I concluded that there was a blatant disregard to the certificate and that represented a danger to public safety."

However, Mr Kennett admitted it had later transpired that the address in which Mr Joyce's weapons were found was different to the address where the cannabis factory was uncovered.

The court heard Mr Joyce had worked on a farm for several decades and, latterly, in pest control.

He said he believed his son still had a valid gun license and maintained he knew nothing of the cannabis factory.

"I have always done things the right way until this one slip up," added Mr Joyce, who first obtained a shotgun certificate in his 20s.

"I plan to be more careful around guns and make sure they are under lock and key."

Judge Andrew Shaw said he was "not at all critical" of Mr Kinnett's initial decision to revoke Mr Joyce's license, but added there was now "minimal" risk and therefore allowed his appeal to stand.

Most Read

Female lorry driver ‘distraught’ after being followed by councillor for 15 miles

Lorry driver Emma Fulcher was followed by West Suffolk and Brandon Town Councillor, Victor Lukaniuk, for nearly 15 miles. Photo: Emma Fulcher

Parts of A11 will be closed for one month

Parts of the A11 will be closed between Wymondham and Spooner Row for one month. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Woman who died in road crash is named

Flowers were left at the scene of a fatal accident on the A1067 Fakenham Road at Foxley, between Norwich and Fakenham. Picture: Archant

Waitrose and John Lewis ‘may have to close stores’

John Lewis in Norwich. Pic: Archant

Owner says ‘life’s work’ has been destroyed in high street blaze

Dennis Brooks, 68, has owned the building of Beijing Diner since 1992. Picture: Marc Betts

Comments have been disabled on this article.

Most Read

200-year-old family business set to close after devastating fire

Randell Agriculture looks set to close its 200-year-old farming and gardening machinery business following a fire at its Dereham depot in October. Pictured: Managing director William Randell at the company's base in Horstead. Picture: Chris Hill

Witnesses tell of blaze at Chinese restaurant in town high street

Fire fighters at the fire in Watton's High Street. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Plans for McDonalds and Starbucks on town outskirts called ‘ludicrous’

Downham town council objected to plans for McDonald's and Starbucks to be built on the outskirts of town. Picture: Jay Nelson

Driver dies after Mercedes overturned into pond

The B1172 was closed between Wymondham and Besthorpe after a crash where two cars overturned. Picture: Daniel Moxon.

Parts of A11 will be closed for one month

Parts of the A11 will be closed between Wymondham and Spooner Row for one month. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Latest from the Eastern Daily Press

Female lorry driver ‘distraught’ after being followed by councillor for 15 miles

Lorry driver Emma Fulcher was followed by West Suffolk and Brandon Town Councillor, Victor Lukaniuk, for nearly 15 miles. Photo: Emma Fulcher

Work starts on 95 new homes in village set to almost double in size

Michael Cramp of Flagship Group (left) and Paul Pitcher of Wellington cut the first sod at the site of 95 new homes at Great Ellingham. Picture: Newman Associates PR

Dog groomer died after crash with tree, inquest hears

Flowers were left at the scene of a fatal accident on the A1067 Fakenham Road at Foxley, between Norwich and Fakenham. Picture: Archant

New restaurant name revealed as signs go up

Signs have gone up at Olive Pizzeria on Dereham Road. Picture: Staff

Pest controller was denied gun license after son’s cannabis conviction revealed

Stephen Joyce’s weapons were confiscated following a drugs raid at a property on Mill Lane, Seething. Picture: Google Street View
Drive 24