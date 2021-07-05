Inmate who took Spice stabbed two officers with improvised weapon

Published: 4:20 PM July 5, 2021

An inmate, whose cigarette was spiked with the drug Spice, refused to go back to his cell and stabbed two prison officers with an improvised weapon, a court heard.

Stephen Fidler, 45, who is over six foot tall, became aggressive with prison officers at Wayland jail and stabbed them even though they were both wearing protective clothing, Norwich Crown Court was told.

Jude Durr, prosecuting, said both officers had to be treated at hospital and given a tetanus jab.

When interviewed, Fidler said he was bored during lockdown and claimed his cigarette was spiked with Spice.

Mr Durr said Fidler said he could not remember much about the incident other than waking up and finding himself in segregation having stabbed two officers.

Fidler, who is now in Woodhill prison, Milton Keynes, admitted causing actual bodily harm to the two prison officers on July 25, last year. He also admitted being in possession of a knife or bladed article in Wayland jail.

The court heard he had 56 convictions for 192 offences and was currently serving a 52 month sentence for robbery.

Judge Andrew Shaw imposed a two year sentence, which he will serve in addition to his present sentence.

Judge Shaw said prison officers did the job because it was a vocation rather than for the pay and said: "They must enjoy the protection of the court while carrying out their duties."

He said both prison officers had suffered as a result of the attack but it also caused their families to worry.

After hearing Fidler was now getting help with his mental health, Judge Shaw said he hoped it would continue so Fidler could progress in life as he was in danger of becoming institutionalised.

Nick Goss, for Fidler, said since he moved prisons he was now in the care of two psychiatrists and a psychotherapist.

He said that Fidler had a difficult background and said: "On that day in question in Wayland he was having an episode. He can't give any more details than that. He was having some mental health issues and wanted to be left alone."