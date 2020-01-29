Man pleads guilty to attempted murder of his wife

A police officer stands outside a house on Victoria Road in Lowestoft after a woman was found with a serious head injury. Picture: Jame Honeywood Archant

A man has pleaded guilty to the attempted murder of his wife.

Stephen Crush, 59, of Victoria Road, Lowestoft, appeared at Ipswich Crown Court on Thursday, December 12.

He had been accused of attempting to murder Sarah Crush on September 9.

Crush had previously appeared at crown court on October 10, when his barrister Jude Durr requested that no plea be taken from his client as a psychiatric report was asked to be prepared on him.

At the time, Judge Rupert Overbury adjourned the case for a further case management hearing and a provisional trial date was set for March 10.

However, Crush admitted attempted murder at court yesterday - after attacking his wife at their home in Lowestoft earlier this year.

Police were called just after 11.35pm on Monday, September 9, to reports that a woman had been assaulted at a property in Victoria Road.

On arrival at the premises, officers discovered Crush's 39-year-old wife, Sarah, inside the home.

She had suffered a serious head injury.

She was transported to Addenbrooke's Hospital in Cambridge via air ambulance and has recently been transferred to another hospital where she continues to receive treatment for her injuries and remains in a stable condition.

In the aftermath of the incident, neighbours in the "quiet street" expressed shock as one said: "You don't think it is going to happen where you live."

Another added: "It is a bit scary to be honest. It is awful to hear that is what happened, it is not something you would expect."

A man, who wanted to remain anonymous, added: "I would have thought this area was safe, but who knows these days."

Crush was subsequently arrested on suspicion of attempted murder and he was taken to Great Yarmouth Police Investigation Centre for questioning.

The following day, he was charged with attempted murder.

After Crush had pleaded guilty to the attempted murder of his wife at crown court yesterday, a police spokesman said: "He has been remanded in custody pending a sentencing hearing to be held at Ipswich Crown Court on Wednesday, January 29 2020."