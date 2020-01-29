Search

Advanced search

Man pleads guilty to attempted murder of his wife

PUBLISHED: 12:52 13 December 2019 | UPDATED: 12:52 13 December 2019

A police officer stands outside a house on Victoria Road in Lowestoft after a woman was found with a serious head injury. Picture: Jame Honeywood

A police officer stands outside a house on Victoria Road in Lowestoft after a woman was found with a serious head injury. Picture: Jame Honeywood

Archant

A man has pleaded guilty to the attempted murder of his wife.

A police forensics officer outside a house on Victoria Road in Lowestoft after a woman was found with a serious head injury. Picture: Jamie HoneywoodA police forensics officer outside a house on Victoria Road in Lowestoft after a woman was found with a serious head injury. Picture: Jamie Honeywood

Stephen Crush, 59, of Victoria Road, Lowestoft, appeared at Ipswich Crown Court on Thursday, December 12.

He had been accused of attempting to murder Sarah Crush on September 9.

A police officer stands outside a house on Victoria Road in Lowestoft after a woman was found with a serious head injury. Picture: Jamie HoneywoodA police officer stands outside a house on Victoria Road in Lowestoft after a woman was found with a serious head injury. Picture: Jamie Honeywood

Crush had previously appeared at crown court on October 10, when his barrister Jude Durr requested that no plea be taken from his client as a psychiatric report was asked to be prepared on him.

At the time, Judge Rupert Overbury adjourned the case for a further case management hearing and a provisional trial date was set for March 10.

However, Crush admitted attempted murder at court yesterday - after attacking his wife at their home in Lowestoft earlier this year.

Police were called just after 11.35pm on Monday, September 9, to reports that a woman had been assaulted at a property in Victoria Road.

On arrival at the premises, officers discovered Crush's 39-year-old wife, Sarah, inside the home.

She had suffered a serious head injury.

She was transported to Addenbrooke's Hospital in Cambridge via air ambulance and has recently been transferred to another hospital where she continues to receive treatment for her injuries and remains in a stable condition.

In the aftermath of the incident, neighbours in the "quiet street" expressed shock as one said: "You don't think it is going to happen where you live."

Another added: "It is a bit scary to be honest. It is awful to hear that is what happened, it is not something you would expect."

A man, who wanted to remain anonymous, added: "I would have thought this area was safe, but who knows these days."

Crush was subsequently arrested on suspicion of attempted murder and he was taken to Great Yarmouth Police Investigation Centre for questioning.

The following day, he was charged with attempted murder.

After Crush had pleaded guilty to the attempted murder of his wife at crown court yesterday, a police spokesman said: "He has been remanded in custody pending a sentencing hearing to be held at Ipswich Crown Court on Wednesday, January 29 2020."

Most Read

General Election 2019: All the results in Norfolk and Waveney

Ballot papers arrive at the counting tables at the Norwich South election count at St Andrew's Hall in Norwich. Picture: Kate Wolstenholme

Norfolk and Waveney General Election 2019 LIVE: All the updates as Britain decides

Norfolk and Waveney live general election 2019 blog. Jeremy Corbyn, Boris Johnson and Jo Swinson are battling it out to be the next PM. Pictures: PA

Service station closed after cashpoint raid

The Esso service station on the A10 south of King's Lynn has ben sealed off by police investigaing a cashpoint raid Picture: Chris Bishop

Blue tide sweeps North Norfolk as Conservatives take seat

Conservative Duncan Baker celebrates becoming the new MP for North Norfolk. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Man taken to hospital after being found ‘slumped in pool of blood’

Paramedics attend to a man near St Gregory's Alley as members of the pulic assist. Picture: Ian G

Comments have been disabled on this article.

Most Read

WATCH: Sneak preview of Norwich’s new Primark store

Philippa Nibbs in the new Norwich Primark store. Pic: Ella Wilkinson

New holiday flights from Norwich Airport for 2020

TUI has launched new Tenerife flights from Norwich Airport. Pic: submitted

‘The buzz is back’: town sees empty shops drop from 14 to three

An aerial picture of Holt, Norfolk. Picture: Chris Taylor/ Love Holt

‘That road is a nightmare’ - Two cars flip within metres of each other

The blue Ford Fiesta overturned on Hargham Road in Old Buckenham in the early hours of Thursday morning. Photo: Submitted

General Election 2019: All the results in Norfolk and Waveney

Ballot papers arrive at the counting tables at the Norwich South election count at St Andrew's Hall in Norwich. Picture: Kate Wolstenholme

Latest from the Eastern Daily Press

Service station closed after cashpoint raid

The Esso service station on the A10 south of King's Lynn has ben sealed off by police investigaing a cashpoint raid Picture: Chris Bishop

General Election 2019: All the results in Norfolk and Waveney

Ballot papers arrive at the counting tables at the Norwich South election count at St Andrew's Hall in Norwich. Picture: Kate Wolstenholme

Leicester City v Norwich City - Press Conference LIVE

Grant Hanley is back in training for Norwich City after injury Picture: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images

A47 blocked after two vehicle crash

Emergency services are on the scene of a two vehicle crash on the A47 at North Burlingham. Picture: Jamie Honeywood

Person taken to hospital after crash on rural road

Emergency services are on scene at an accident on the B1145 junction with Castle Acre Road near Great Massingham. Picture: GOOGLE STREET
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists