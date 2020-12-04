Covid restrictions at jail prevent man being sentenced for attack
Published: 1:34 PM December 4, 2020
A man who admitted running over a man in a van has had his sentencing adjourned because of Covid restrictions at Norwich jail.
Stephen Bates, 39, admitted inflicting grievous bodily harm to a victim at Loddon on May 14, 2017 and was due to be sentenced at Norwich Crown Court on Friday.
However the court heard he could not attend the hearing due to Covid restrictions.
Recorder Caroline Goodwin adjourned sentencing until January 21, next year and said: "We won't be able to proceed because of Covid restrictions."
The court heard that he was not able to be brought to court.
Simon Sandford appeared for the prosecution over a link and Danielle O'Donovan appeared for Bates at the short hearing.
