Banned driver jailed for causing serious injury to woman in A47 crash

PUBLISHED: 16:38 20 December 2019 | UPDATED: 16:38 20 December 2019

Norwich Crown Court. PICTURE: Jamie Honeywood

Norwich Crown Court. PICTURE: Jamie Honeywood

Jamie Honeywood Archant Norwich Norfolk

A banned driver caused serious injury to a woman passenger after he smashed into a taxi on a roundabout on the A47.

Stefan Hanna, 35, was spotted driving a Nissan Qashqai dangerously on the Acle Straight moments before the crash at Brundall and one motorist even phoned 999 because they were so concerned about his driving, Norwich Crown Court heard,

Chris Youell, prosecuting, said Hanna came straight across the roundabout hitting the taxi, seriously injuring a female passenger in the back.

Mr Youell said the woman suffered broken ribs and lacerations and was taken to the Norfolk and Norwich Hospital, for treatment.

The taxi driver also suffered bruising and back pain and underwent X-rays at the hospital.

Mr Youell said the driver had been unable to return to work since the crash as he is suffering from post traumatic stress.

He said the passenger did not make a victim impact statement but told police how angry she felt about the "utter disregard" Hanna had for the law by getting behind the wheel while banned.

Mr Youell said Hanna was arrested at the scene and admitted he had taken his partner's car from Norwich without consent to buy tobacco in Yarmouth as it was much cheaper.

Hanna, of St Nicholas Road, Great Yarmouth, admitted causing serious injury while driving while disqualified on August 20 last year.

He also admitted aggravated vehicle taking on the same date.

Jailing him for 15 months and imposing a driving ban of two years and eight months, Judge Stephen Holt said it was fortunate no one was more badly hurt: "Drivers have to learn that they are driving lethal machines which can kill or injure people."

Judge Holt said that those who drive in this way had to expect custody and also ordered Hanna to take an extended test before getting back behind the wheel.

Gavin Cowe, for Hanna, said he that he was under pressure at the time.

