Dispersal order in place for Stalham to tackle anti-social behaviour

Grace Piercy

Published: 4:16 PM October 25, 2022
stalham dispersal order map

A dispersal notice is in place for Stalham - Credit: Norfolk Police

A 48-hour dispersal notice has been issued in Stalham to help tackle anti-social behaviour in the town. 

The notice has been imposed under Section 34 of the Anti-Social Behaviour, Crime and Policing Act 2014 and is in place from 3pm today, October 25, to 2.59pm on Thursday, October 27.

It gives officers extra powers to direct people they suspect are behaving anti-socially or contributing to the "harassment, alarm or distress" of members of the public to leave an area and not return within 48 hours. 

The dispersal notice covers Stalham town centre including Old Market Road, Lower Staithe Road, High Street, A149 and all connecting alleyways linking these to Tesco on Old Market Road.

Inspector Ben Hardiman said: “We imposed this notice in response to general anti-social behaviour being carried out in this specific area and we are focusing resources to tackle the problem including extra patrols.  

"We hope the community will be supportive to help ensure Stalham can be enjoyed by everyone.”

Norfolk Live News
Stalham News

