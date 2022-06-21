Vandals damage stained glass windows at medieval church

Police are appealing for witnesses after vandals damaged several stained glass windows at the 14th century All Saints Church in Besthorpe - Credit: Google

Vandals have damaged stained glass windows at a medieval church in south Norfolk.

The incident happened at All Saints Church in Bunwell Road in Besthorpe near Attleborough.

Several stained glass windows in the 14th century church were damaged at some point between Thursday, June 2, and Friday, June 17.

Police are appealing for witnesses who may have seen or heard suspicious activity in the area.

Anyone with any information should contact PC Andrew London at Norfolk Constabulary on 101 quoting crime reference number 36/45983/22.