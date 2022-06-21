News Norwich City FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
Eastern Daily Press > News > Crime

Vandals damage stained glass windows at medieval church

Author Picture Icon

Owen Sennitt

Published: 10:30 AM June 21, 2022
Vandals destroyed several stained glass windows in the 14th century All Saints Church in Besthorpe

Police are appealing for witnesses after vandals damaged several stained glass windows at the 14th century All Saints Church in Besthorpe - Credit: Google

Vandals have damaged stained glass windows at a medieval church in south Norfolk.

The incident happened at All Saints Church in Bunwell Road in Besthorpe near Attleborough.

Several stained glass windows in the 14th century church were damaged at some point between Thursday, June 2, and Friday, June 17.

Police are appealing for witnesses who may have seen or heard suspicious activity in the area. 

Anyone with any information should contact PC Andrew London at Norfolk Constabulary on 101 quoting crime reference number 36/45983/22.

Norfolk Live News
Attleborough News

Don't Miss

Customers dining al fresco at No. Twenty9 in Burnham Market. 

Food and Drink

'Like being abroad' - New outdoor kitchen at top-rated restaurant a hit

Louisa Baldwin

Author Picture Icon
Library photo of caravans lined up at the Seashore Holiday Park at North Denes, Great Yarmouth. Pict

King's Lynn & West Norfolk Borough Council

Councillor warns of holiday park 'shanty-towns'

Noah Vickers, Local Democracy Reporter

Author Picture Icon
The Glade Sculpture Garden has opened at Pensthorpe Natural Park. 

Days Out Guide

Have you visited Norfolk's magical new fairy garden?

Louisa Baldwin

Author Picture Icon
The "lamb" and harissa flatbread and chick'n burger on the summer menu at Erpingham House in Norwich. 

Food and Drink

Norwich restaurant loved by celebs overhauls menu for summer

Louisa Baldwin

Author Picture Icon