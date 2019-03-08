Bronze stag statue worth £950 stolen from garden

A 4ft bronze statue of a stag has been stolen from a garden in Thursford. Picture: Norfolk Police` Norfolk Police

A bronze statue of a stag has been stolen from its owner's garden.

The statue, which is 4ft in height, bronze, and worth approximately £950, was stolen from a garden in Walsingham Road in Thursford.

The theft was made at some point between 7pm on Saturday, October 19 and 7am on Sunday, October 20, prompting a police appeal.

The garden was secured at the time and it is unclear at this stage whether more than one person was involved in the break-in.

Anybody with information regarding the incident, sightings of the stag statue, or its current whereabouts should contact PC Cherie Smith on 101, quoting crime reference 35/73712/19.

Alternatively, contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.