Bronze stag statue worth £950 stolen from garden
PUBLISHED: 10:35 01 November 2019 | UPDATED: 11:28 01 November 2019
Norfolk Police
A bronze statue of a stag has been stolen from its owner's garden.
The statue, which is 4ft in height, bronze, and worth approximately £950, was stolen from a garden in Walsingham Road in Thursford.
The theft was made at some point between 7pm on Saturday, October 19 and 7am on Sunday, October 20, prompting a police appeal.
The garden was secured at the time and it is unclear at this stage whether more than one person was involved in the break-in.
Anybody with information regarding the incident, sightings of the stag statue, or its current whereabouts should contact PC Cherie Smith on 101, quoting crime reference 35/73712/19.
Alternatively, contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.
