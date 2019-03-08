Search

Advanced search

Staff shortages and 'unmanageable' workloads at region's probation service, inspectors say

PUBLISHED: 00:00 04 September 2019

The probation service responsible for high-risk offenders in the East of England is dealing with significant staff shortages and unmanageable workloads. Photo: Steve Adams

The probation service responsible for high-risk offenders in the East of England is dealing with significant staff shortages and unmanageable workloads. Photo: Steve Adams

The probation service responsible for high-risk offenders in the East of England is dealing with "significant staff shortages" and "unmanageable" workloads, inspectors have said.

The National Probation Service (NPS) South East and Eastern Division, which supervises more than 16,000 individuals, was rated requires improvement after a routine inspection visit.

The HM Inspectorate of Probation looked at ten areas of the division, rating half good and half requires improvement, and made ten recommendations to improve the quality of the service.

Chief probation inspector Justin Russell said: "The South East and Eastern Division has some clear strengths especially around leadership, but also shows shortfalls in key areas, in particular high workloads and significant staff shortages."

He added: "Recruiting and retaining probation officers is a long-standing problem, and is exacerbated by the division's proximity to London."

The division had 102 vacancies at the time of inspection - a 16pc gap in expected staffing levels

You may also want to watch:

Officers were managing an average of more than 42 cases, higher than any other inspected probation service, with over half the staff spoken to saying their workload was unmanageable.

"The Ministry of Justice must make the recruitment of more probation officers a priority for this division," Mr Russell added.

Inspectors found leadership had fostered a supportive culture and staff morale was high, but more could be done to identify risks.

In 37pc of cases involving a change of circumstances, such as reports of illegal drug use or a change in living arrangements, a review which should have been triggered did not take place.

And 49pc of sentencing reports inspectors saw did not include full information about the risk of harm posed by the individual.

But commitment to offenders' health, assessment and planning of cases, and statutory work with victims, were all praised.

However, the quality of some premises fell below expectations, with inspectors citing "ongoing national problems" with Ministry of Justice (MoJ) contracts, fewer beds for those released from prison, and staff with personal alarms that do not work properly and in unheated offices.

"The MoJ must take more responsibility for ensuring safe and secure premises for staff and service users," Mr Russell added.

Most Read

Former Compasses pub in Snettisham, where a murder took place five years ago, could become Co-op food store

The Compasses, Snettisham. Picture: Ian Burt

Riverside braces itself as key tenants face closure

Frankie and Benny's restaurant at the Riverside leisure quarter in Norwich. Picture: Archant

‘Absolutely disgusting’ - Shock after Sundown Festival-goers leave Showground piled with rubbish

Tents and waste left at the Norfolk Showground after Sundown Festival. Picture: Jamie Honeywood

More than 100 Frankie & Benny’s, Wagamama and Chiquito restaurants set to close

More than 70 Frankie & Benny's stores have been earmarked for closure. Picture: Lucy Taylor

Children with special education needs will miss out due to funding cuts

Children at North Denes Primary School. Picture. North Denes Primary School.

Most Read

Revealed: Why US B-2 stealth bombers were flying over Norfolk

The aircraft fly over a windfarm Picture: MOD/Crown Copyright

‘Absolutely disgusting’ - Shock after Sundown Festival-goers leave Showground piled with rubbish

Tents and waste left at the Norfolk Showground after Sundown Festival. Picture: Jamie Honeywood

Motorists face long diversions as section of A47 is shut for roadworks

Motorists face diversions as work is done on the A47. Picture Google.

S Club 7 stars set to perform in Norfolk club

S Club 7 Credit: Rebecca Naden - PA Archive/PA Images

Man with serious leg injury after collision involving bus

A pedestrian has been taken to hospital after a collision on Gorleston High Street. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Latest from the Eastern Daily Press

Riverside braces itself as key tenants face closure

Frankie and Benny's restaurant at the Riverside leisure quarter in Norwich. Picture: Archant

‘I’m just trying to earn a living’ - Burger van owner ‘threatened’ after parking in lay-by

Paul Lumley, 62, runs the burger van, Lumley's Snack Bar. Picture: Liz Rouse.

Factory manager loses licence after drink-driving on NDR

Stock image of the NDR (Broadland Northway). Picture: ANTONY KELLY

Staff shortages and ‘unmanageable’ workloads at region’s probation service, inspectors say

The probation service responsible for high-risk offenders in the East of England is dealing with significant staff shortages and unmanageable workloads. Photo: Steve Adams

Norfolk council with county’s highest level of CO2 pollution does not declare climate emergency

Scenes from a climate change protest by Extinction Revolution acivists before West Norfolk council's AGM in King's Lynn Picture: Chris Bishop
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists