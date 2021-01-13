Investigation continues into stabbing outside Norwich home

Published: 10:22 AM January 13, 2021

Part of Chambers Road in Norwich was sealed off after a man was stabbed. - Credit: Dan Grimmer

Police are continuing to investigate a stabbing outside a home in Norwich.

Officers were called just after 9pm on Saturday to a house in Chambers Road in the Mile Cross area.

The incident saw a lengthy cordon put in place in the area while the police investigated, with neighbours witnessing officers searching through nearby bushes with torches.

A man, in his 20s, was taken to hospital, where his condition was described as stable.

A spokesman for Norfolk Constabulary said the victim remains in hospital.

The spokesman added that no arrests have yet been made but enquiries were "ongoing".

The sealed remained in place until 2.22pm on Sunday, with police cars and forensic vans both seen at the scene.



