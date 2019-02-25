Search

Police still investigating King’s Lynn stabbing

25 February, 2019 - 06:37
Police at the scene of the incident in King's Lynn Picture: Chris Bishop

Police are still investigating a town centre stabbing which happened over the weekend.

They were called to the Clough Lane area of King’s Lynn just after 11am on Saturday, after reports a man had been wounded in an incident.

Pedestrianised Tower Street was full of shoppers, on the warmest day of the year, as officers cordoned off two alleyways near the Majestic Cinema.

Police said they were trying to “establish the circumstances surrounding the incident”.

Their initial investigations appeared to be focussed on an area outside the Bridge For Heroes contact centre and its memorial garden. The incident is not believed to have involved anyone connected to the Lynn-based armed forces charity, which offers support to veterans.

An alley leading from Tower Street to Sedgeford Lane, behind the Majestic, was also cordoned off and a police dog unit was parked up nearby.

Police tape was taken down and officers left the scene around 4pm, reopening the alleys to shoppers and passers-by again.

In a statement, Norfolk police later said: “Police are investigating after a man was stabbed in King’s Lynn this morning.

“Officers were called at an address in South Clough Lane at 11.09am to reports a man in his 30s had suffered knife wounds following an altercation with another man.

“The injured man has been taken to the Queen Elizabeth Hospital in King’s Lynn to be treated.”

No arrests have so far been made. Police said thet the men involved in the incident are believed to be known to each other, without releasing any further details.

The victim, who has not yet been named, is not thought to have been seriously injured in the attack.

Anyone who saw the incident or has any information should contact Norfolk Police on 101, quoting the reference CAD 143 of February 23, 2019.

