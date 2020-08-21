Man admits stabbing which put victim in hospital
A man has admitted stabbing another man at a sports pavilion in King’s Lynn when he appeared at Norwich Crown Court.
Philip Hodgkinson, 36, of no fixed address, who appeared over a link from Norwich prison, admitted causing grievous bodily harm with intent on July 7, this year.
He also admitted having a kitchen knife on the same date at the Kingsway Pavilion, in King’s Lynn.
The victim was taken to hospital with serious injuries following the stabbing incident.
William Carter, for Hodgkinson, asked for reports in the case.
“He does have convictions but nothing like this,” he said.
He said there were also mental health issues involved.
Judge Anthony Bate adjourned the case for reports and sentencing will take place on October 29.
Judge Bate said the report would also look at the risk posed by Hodgkinson and also asked for a medical update.
