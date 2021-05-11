'I think an ambulance is required' - killer's 999 call after stabbing

Published: 6:00 PM May 11, 2021

A 42-year-old convicted of killing another man in a row sparked by a £10 drugs debt made a call to police following the stabbing.

Thomas Moore, also 42, was stabbed once in the neck during an argument with Matthew Constantinou over the debt owed to Mr Moore's friend Ricky Marshall in October last year.

Constantinou, of Antingham Drive, North Walsham, had denied murdering Mr Moore, but was convicted by a jury at Norwich Crown Court of the lesser charge of manslaughter.

During the trial the jury heard a 999 call Constantinou made to police at 11.26pm on October 2 last year after he returning home following the fatal attack.

After making the call Constantinou told the police call handler he had been "just involved in an altercation near my home".

He said it had been with two other guys one who "got quite injured".

Constantinou said his mum was "a bit shaken up" as a result.

He said he wanted legal representation before giving more details but told the call handler: "I think an ambulance is required to be honest".

Constantinou repeated he did not want to go into too much detail "for fear of incriminating myself" but when asked about the extent of the injuries he thinks he inflicted he replied "quite severe".

When asked whether the injured man was going to be bleeding Constantinou said: "Yes, very profusely from the neck".

Constantinou will be sentenced on May 20 following his conviction on Tuesday (May 11).

The jury heard how the victim, Mr Moore led a "slightly unconventional life".

He had been "wild camping" around north Norfolk and at the time of his death had been living in a van close to the coast.

A statement released by Mr Moore's family following his death, said: "He was a gentle soul with a free spirit who will be greatly missed by his family.

"We would ask for privacy at this very difficult time."



