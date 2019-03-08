Search

Advanced search

Local Recal archived papers backed by Google

Man hit over the head during robbery in Norwich

PUBLISHED: 15:46 09 May 2019 | UPDATED: 15:46 09 May 2019

Barwells Court is an Alley than runs off St Stephens Street. Photo: Google

Barwells Court is an Alley than runs off St Stephens Street. Photo: Google

Archant

Police are investigating after a man was robbed of his bike and phone in Norwich.

The incident happened between 7pm and 7.30pm on Tuesday (May 7) when the victim, a 30-year-old man, was cycling along Barwells Court, an alley which runs off St Stephens Street.

The victim was hit over the head causing him to stumble from his bike.

The suspect took the victim's Blackberry phone from his pocket before stealing the bike and cycling off towards St Stephens Street.

The offender is described as black, aged in his early 30s, about 5ft 11 and of slim build.

He was wearing a black jacket, black tracksuit bottoms and a black balaclava with a peak.

Detectives would like to hear from anyone who may have witnessed the incident or has information

Anyone with information should contact Detective Constable Chris Edwards at Norwich CID on 101 quoting reference 36/30549/19.

Alternatively, call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.

Most Read

‘He has had a big influence in my career’ – City star ready for reunion with Klopp in the Premier League

Mario Vrancic has plenty of Bundesliga experience on his CV already Picture: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images

Revealed: the most popular primary schools in Norfolk

St Clements Hill Primary Academy in Norwich, which opened in 2018, has only filled around one quarter of its places for the 2019/intake. Picture Victoria

‘I thought we were going to die’ - Teen describes moment man with knife sprinted towards his car

Nathan Fuller with his partner Kay Shaw. Picture: Nathan Fuller

Norwich City transfer rumours: Ex-England number one Hart linked despite wage demands

Joe Hart has been linked with Norwich City Picture: PA

New people in charge at popular café aim to reduce prices

Martin and Nikki Rodwell have taken over Breakers cafe in Cromer. Picture: Andreas Yiasimi

Comments have been disabled on this article.

Most Read

LIVE: Norwich City promotion celebrations

Norwich City fans gather at City Hall for the celebration parade. From left, Hayley Dunnett; Harry Abbott, six; Yvette Adcock; and Kirsty Abbott. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Revealed: the most popular primary schools in Norfolk

St Clements Hill Primary Academy in Norwich, which opened in 2018, has only filled around one quarter of its places for the 2019/intake. Picture Victoria

Everything you need to know about the Norwich City promotion parade

The promotion parade route map. Photo: NCFC

Chloe Smith’s parliamentary credit card suspended 14 times in the last three years

Norwich North Conservative MP Chloe Smith Photo: Uk Parliment

This iconic city hotel could be brought back into use after 42 years

The Royal Hotel, Bank Plain, Norwich. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Latest from the Eastern Daily Press

Travellers set up at Park and Ride site

Travellers have parked in the car park at Thickthorn Park and Ride off the A11 on the edge of Norwich. Picture: Bethany Whymark

Cafe says brownies mixed with cannabis plant extract are a hit with customers

That Cafe have added CBD oil infused brownies to their menu. Picture: Ella Wilkinson

One of Norwich’s oldest buildings re-opens as a wedding venue

One of the city's oldest buildings is open again for weddings. This couple, Mr and Mrs Ducker, were married at Dragon Hall before its closure. Pic: Ross Harvey

Eric’s Fish and Chip shop announce a third new store opening

Eric's Fish & Chip's in Thornham. Photo: Root Social.

Snooker centre bike thief caught on CCTV walking into lamppost

Woodside Snooker Centre on Woodside Road in Norwich. Picture Google.
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists