Man hit over the head during robbery in Norwich

Barwells Court is an Alley than runs off St Stephens Street. Photo: Google Archant

Police are investigating after a man was robbed of his bike and phone in Norwich.

The incident happened between 7pm and 7.30pm on Tuesday (May 7) when the victim, a 30-year-old man, was cycling along Barwells Court, an alley which runs off St Stephens Street.

The victim was hit over the head causing him to stumble from his bike.

The suspect took the victim's Blackberry phone from his pocket before stealing the bike and cycling off towards St Stephens Street.

The offender is described as black, aged in his early 30s, about 5ft 11 and of slim build.

He was wearing a black jacket, black tracksuit bottoms and a black balaclava with a peak.

Detectives would like to hear from anyone who may have witnessed the incident or has information

Anyone with information should contact Detective Constable Chris Edwards at Norwich CID on 101 quoting reference 36/30549/19.

Alternatively, call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.